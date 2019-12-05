Tesco Finest White Loaf 800G

Best taste ever
Lovely taste and light texture ... the sourdough added really makes a difference .. best ever tasted
Really nice, but goes mouldy very quickly
Have purchased this loaf many times and as most have said, this is actually a really tasty loaf, and has more fibre than equivalent white loafs. However, it has green mould spots within a couple of day. I now keep it in the fridge which seems to lengthen it's shelf life. I don't remember bread going mouldy so quickly since I was a kid back in the early 80's so perhaps it has less additive and preservative than other comparable loafs, which I guess is a good thing (if you have a large family who can get through it quickly enough before mould kicks in ?! )
The best Sliced White Bread.
This is by far the best sliced white bread that I have ever tasted in my 70 odd years. It keeps well and freezes very well, when defrosted it is just as though it was just out of the ovens. I do not know who bakes this bread for Tesco but they certainly know bread baking.
Try this Tesco Finest White Loaf
Really good quality white sliced loaf. Use slices from the freezer and, when defrosted keeps its shape, fluffiness and shape.
The best tasting bread you could buy
This bread has a beautiful flavour, makes delicious sandwiches and really tasty toast. Once I tasted it I didn't want any other white bread.
Proper Bread
Lovely proper bread . Get your act together tesco and get it back in stock
rubbish
this is the worst loaf of bread i have ever bought just like cardboard
This was a substitute for Warburtons Farmhouse som
This was a substitute for Warburtons Farmhouse some weeks ago and I have ordered it every week since, I think that says everything.
Lovely loaf, crusty on the outside and soft on the
Lovely loaf, crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. Tastes like a freshly made loaf. Better than branded alternatives
please take the trouble to check date
date not good enough took two days to go mouldy I am now without bread for the next two days.