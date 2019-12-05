By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest White Loaf 800G

4(13)Write a review
Tesco Finest White Loaf 800G
£ 0.99
£0.12/100g
One slice
  • Energy440kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 999kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced white bread with sourdough.
  • Medium Sliced Baked with sourdough for a light texture and soft, flavourful crumb. Created by our expert bakers. We make this soft loaf using a blend of 12 hour fermented dough and sourdough for a light, springy crumb. Coarse bran is also added to the mixture for even more flavour and texture.
  • Baked with sourdough for a light texture and soft, flavourful crumb
  • Source of fibre and protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Bran, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 18 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (44g)
Energy999kJ / 236kcal440kJ / 104kcal
Fat1.3g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate45.5g20.0g
Sugars7.1g3.1g
Fibre4.1g1.8g
Protein8.6g3.8g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best taste ever

4 stars

Lovely taste and light texture ... the sourdough added really makes a difference .. best ever tasted

Really nice, but goes mouldy very quickly

3 stars

Have purchased this loaf many times and as most have said, this is actually a really tasty loaf, and has more fibre than equivalent white loafs. However, it has green mould spots within a couple of day. I now keep it in the fridge which seems to lengthen it's shelf life. I don't remember bread going mouldy so quickly since I was a kid back in the early 80's so perhaps it has less additive and preservative than other comparable loafs, which I guess is a good thing (if you have a large family who can get through it quickly enough before mould kicks in ?! )

The best Sliced White Bread.

5 stars

This is by far the best sliced white bread that I have ever tasted in my 70 odd years. It keeps well and freezes very well, when defrosted it is just as though it was just out of the ovens. I do not know who bakes this bread for Tesco but they certainly know bread baking.

Try this Tesco Finest White Loaf

5 stars

Really good quality white sliced loaf. Use slices from the freezer and, when defrosted keeps its shape, fluffiness and shape.

The best tasting bread you could buy

5 stars

This bread has a beautiful flavour, makes delicious sandwiches and really tasty toast. Once I tasted it I didn't want any other white bread.

Proper Bread

5 stars

Lovely proper bread . Get your act together tesco and get it back in stock

rubbish

1 stars

this is the worst loaf of bread i have ever bought just like cardboard

This was a substitute for Warburtons Farmhouse som

5 stars

This was a substitute for Warburtons Farmhouse some weeks ago and I have ordered it every week since, I think that says everything.

Lovely loaf, crusty on the outside and soft on the

5 stars

Lovely loaf, crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. Tastes like a freshly made loaf. Better than branded alternatives

please take the trouble to check date

1 stars

date not good enough took two days to go mouldy I am now without bread for the next two days.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

