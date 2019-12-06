By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Wholemeal Loaf 800G

4(12)Write a review
Tesco Finest Wholemeal Loaf 800G
£ 0.99
£0.12/100g
One slice
  • Energy408kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced wholemeal bread
  • Baked with fine wholemeal flour for a rich, golden crumb and topped with oatbran. Created by our expert bakers. We make this soft loaf with wholemeal flour for a rich, golden crumb. The addition of kibbled rye and an oatbran topping provide an earthy flavour.
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 800g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Toasted Rye Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Oat Bran, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum 2 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 18 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy928kJ / 220kcal408kJ / 97kcal
Fat1.7g0.7g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate36.9g16.2g
Sugars2.8g1.2g
Fibre6.3g2.8g
Protein11.0g4.8g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite bread

5 stars

This is the best wholemeal bread I can find. It is very tasty and makes lovely crisp toast and the flavour is not too strong for a bacon sandwich etc. My local Tesco is no longer stocking it. Please bring it back!

A great loaf

5 stars

I actually prefer this to any other brand of wholemeal bread, very tasty and a good thickness.

The very best!

5 stars

Moist, with a slightly 'nutty' flavour. Can't do without it now!

Best whole earl bread

5 stars

This bread is so much nicer than other “well known brands”. It stays fresh longer and is very “Morris’s”. Will keep buying as so nice.

Great flavour and value

5 stars

This is a delicious loaf. Sometimes I just have it buttered, its so tasty. And its a great price,

not good

3 stars

quality of the bread last week was not good went mouldy after two days. check date before it goes in my basket.

Not Wholemeal

2 stars

It’s not wholemeal, it’s semi granary, nearly white, and thin, not good for toast! Not what I expected, unfortunately, as I bought 4 loaves online! Won’t be haveing any more.....;(

taste and quality at its best!

5 stars

being diabetic i eat a lot of wholemeal bread and this is one of the best iv tasted and good quality price.i love the crunchy bits on top,better than hovis and warburtons and not as many sugars per slice .

Don’t buy if you enjoy toast

2 stars

Who in their right mind manufactures a loaf whose slices don’t fit a standard toaster?

Very tasty

5 stars

Very good but not quite as good as wholemeal with wheat germ cob

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

