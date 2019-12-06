Tesco Finest Wholemeal Loaf 800G

My favourite bread
This is the best wholemeal bread I can find. It is very tasty and makes lovely crisp toast and the flavour is not too strong for a bacon sandwich etc. My local Tesco is no longer stocking it. Please bring it back!
A great loaf
I actually prefer this to any other brand of wholemeal bread, very tasty and a good thickness.
The very best!
Moist, with a slightly 'nutty' flavour. Can't do without it now!
Best whole earl bread
This bread is so much nicer than other “well known brands”. It stays fresh longer and is very “Morris’s”. Will keep buying as so nice.
Great flavour and value
This is a delicious loaf. Sometimes I just have it buttered, its so tasty. And its a great price,
not good
quality of the bread last week was not good went mouldy after two days. check date before it goes in my basket.
Not Wholemeal
It’s not wholemeal, it’s semi granary, nearly white, and thin, not good for toast! Not what I expected, unfortunately, as I bought 4 loaves online! Won’t be haveing any more.....;(
taste and quality at its best!
being diabetic i eat a lot of wholemeal bread and this is one of the best iv tasted and good quality price.i love the crunchy bits on top,better than hovis and warburtons and not as many sugars per slice .
Don’t buy if you enjoy toast
Who in their right mind manufactures a loaf whose slices don’t fit a standard toaster?
Very tasty
Very good but not quite as good as wholemeal with wheat germ cob