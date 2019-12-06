Tesco Finest Sunflower & Pumpkin Loaf 600G

tougher than expected
Sorry it just was not what we expected too brittle
MISSHAPEN LOAF This bread is delicious and undoubt
This bread is delicious and undoubtedly my favourite. However I have stopped buying it as for the past several months the underside of the loaf has been grossly misshapen and it is impossible to use for sandwiches, or any purpose other than toast and even that is not satisfactory because the slices are sometimes VERY lumpy.
Used to taste better
Not as good as it used to be dry texture did not stay soft made good toast though
Delicious!
Won't buy again
Personally I didn't like the taste of it, compared to seedy batch type loaves. Didn't fit in my toaster either!
Love this bread
Lovely bread. Kids love it.
This bread is really tasty and is not at all stodg
This bread is really tasty and is not at all stodgy and heavy like some ready slice bread. I always used to buy from the bakery counter but now I always buy this bread, it keeps for a good few days and is really nice toasted