Tesco Finest Sunflower & Pumpkin Loaf 600G

£ 0.99
£0.17/100g
One slice
  • Energy532kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1331kJ / 317kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced white bread with sunflower and pumpkin seeds.
  • Medium Sliced. Baked with a blend of large seeds for a rich flavour and great texture. Created by our expert bakers. We make this soft loaf using fine white flour and a blend of large seeds, both sunflower and pumpkin, for a rich flavour and great texture.
  • Baked with a blend of large seeds for a rich flavour and great texture
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sunflower Seeds (11%), Pumpkin Seeds (5%), Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 15 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1331kJ / 317kcal532kJ / 127kcal
Fat10.9g4.4g
Saturates1.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate40.4g16.2g
Sugars3.0g1.2g
Fibre5.0g2.0g
Protein11.8g4.7g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

tougher than expected

1 stars

Sorry it just was not what we expected too brittle

MISSHAPEN LOAF This bread is delicious and undoubt

3 stars

MISSHAPEN LOAF This bread is delicious and undoubtedly my favourite. However I have stopped buying it as for the past several months the underside of the loaf has been grossly misshapen and it is impossible to use for sandwiches, or any purpose other than toast and even that is not satisfactory because the slices are sometimes VERY lumpy.

Used to taste better

3 stars

Not as good as it used to be dry texture did not stay soft made good toast though

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

Won't buy again

3 stars

Personally I didn't like the taste of it, compared to seedy batch type loaves. Didn't fit in my toaster either!

Love this bread

5 stars

Love this bread

Lovely bread. Kids love it.

5 stars

Lovely bread. Kids love it.

This bread is really tasty and is not at all stodg

5 stars

This bread is really tasty and is not at all stodgy and heavy like some ready slice bread. I always used to buy from the bakery counter but now I always buy this bread, it keeps for a good few days and is really nice toasted

