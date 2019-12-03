Harry Potter Golden Snitch Heliball

- Patented Proximity Sensor Technology
- Using patented proximity sensor technology, the Snitch will hover and move in random directions in the air, then magically fly away when you try to catch it from below.
- Hand Painted Body & Fluttering Wings
- The hand-painted and moulded body of the Snitch, and its mechanical fluttering wings create a highly realistic appearance which will transport children and adults alike into their own magical Wizarding World.
- Quidditch Poster & Display Plinth
- When not in use, the Snitch can take pride of place in any bedroom or desk on the display plinth included, alongside the free Quidditch poster.
- The brand leading miniature droid LED Heliball has been transformed into the ultimate Quidditch accessory for Wizarding World fans. The Golden Snitch Heliball not only flies but it allows the user to customise its flight pattern from random directional flight to near vertical flight by adjusting the angles of the wings, making it perfect for Seekers in training. Includes Rechargeable Lithium Battery (Main) Not Included Handset (3 x AAA)
- H12cm x W22cm x D5cm
Information
Warnings
- Warning. Not Suitable for Children Under 36 months due to choking hazard from small parts. Warning. Always operate the toy away from eyes or face.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
