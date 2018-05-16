By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberries 100G

image 1 of Tesco Strawberries 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg
Each pack (100g)
  • Energy122kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberries.
  • Sweet & Juicy Carefully selected for ripeness, washed and ready to eat
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (100g)
Energy122kJ / 29kcal122kJ / 29kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.1g6.1g
Sugars6.1g6.1g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

