Tesco Finest Haddock Risotto 395G

Don't waste your money
Horrible! Should be called the 'Worst' not the 'Finest' Ended up in the bin & I had toast for tea instead. How on earth Tesco tasters pass this as edible.
Shame about the lemon
So disappointing. An extremely strong taste and smell of lemon overpowers any taste of fish. Turn down the lemon and the dish would be lovely.
Delicious quick risotto
This is such a delicious risotto. Full of haddock and sauce. So easy to just microwave and it turns out perfectly cooked and has such a rich flavour. I would say that it could taste a little less salty...but overall it's very nice and saves time :).
My wife fancied a change so added this to our onli
My wife fancied a change so added this to our online order. It was dreadful - in her words the worst risotto ever! It had the consistency of wallpaper paste and came with one very small haddock portion (which was tasty). Had I not suggested a jacket potato with the meal she would have been hungry as it's not enough to feed one person. Never again Tesco - who samples these things?
Bland
I was really looking forward to this, but it fell flat. Good portion size, but the haddock had no taste at all so the meal as a whole was extremely bland. It was just fish and creamy rice sadly
Succulent
I love haddock and I love risotto so when I saw this I had to try it. So pleased I did as it tastes divine, a large portion too with plenty of haddock. The only downside is it leaves your microwave smelling of fish. Definitely recommend.
Horrible taste
I had ordered this meal previously and it tasted fine. This time ,however, it tasted quite horrible. I couldn't eat it and threw it in the bin.
‘Divine’
Superb, restaurant quality. Excellent. Delicious I never write reviews, but I enjoyed this so much, needed to let other customers know 😀