Tesco Finest Haddock Risotto 395G

Tesco Finest Haddock Risotto 395G
£ 3.50
£8.87/kg

  • Energy1679kJ 398kcal
    20%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice and smoked haddock in a white wine and cheese sauce, topped with peas, green beans and spinach.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Smoked haddock in a creamy cheese sauce with a splash of crisp Sauvignon Blanc. Our risotto is a great balance between al dente grains and creamy sauce when cooked. We add generous splashes of Sauvignon Blanc to give it a lovely fruity back note, then add peas, fresh green beans and baby spinach to finish. Smoking the haddock over beech and oak wood gives it a delicate but well defined smokiness.
  • Pack size: 395g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Rice, Haddock (Fish) (17%), Water, Whole Milk, Sauvignon Blanc White Wine (6%), Peas, Single Cream (Milk), Green Bean, Spinach, Cornflour, Soured Cream (Milk), Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Water, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Black Pepper.

Cooked Rice contains: Water, Risotto Rice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
Caution
When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

395g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (361g**)
Energy465kJ / 110kcal1679kJ / 398kcal
Fat2.7g9.7g
Saturates1.5g5.6g
Carbohydrate14.1g50.9g
Sugars1.0g3.6g
Fibre0.7g2.5g
Protein7.1g25.5g
Salt0.7g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 395g typically weighs 361g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Don't waste your money

1 stars

Horrible! Should be called the 'Worst' not the 'Finest' Ended up in the bin & I had toast for tea instead. How on earth Tesco tasters pass this as edible.

Shame about the lemon

1 stars

So disappointing. An extremely strong taste and smell of lemon overpowers any taste of fish. Turn down the lemon and the dish would be lovely.

Delicious quick risotto

5 stars

This is such a delicious risotto. Full of haddock and sauce. So easy to just microwave and it turns out perfectly cooked and has such a rich flavour. I would say that it could taste a little less salty...but overall it's very nice and saves time :).

My wife fancied a change so added this to our onli

1 stars

My wife fancied a change so added this to our online order. It was dreadful - in her words the worst risotto ever! It had the consistency of wallpaper paste and came with one very small haddock portion (which was tasty). Had I not suggested a jacket potato with the meal she would have been hungry as it's not enough to feed one person. Never again Tesco - who samples these things?

Bland

1 stars

I was really looking forward to this, but it fell flat. Good portion size, but the haddock had no taste at all so the meal as a whole was extremely bland. It was just fish and creamy rice sadly

Succulent

5 stars

I love haddock and I love risotto so when I saw this I had to try it. So pleased I did as it tastes divine, a large portion too with plenty of haddock. The only downside is it leaves your microwave smelling of fish. Definitely recommend.

Horrible taste

2 stars

I had ordered this meal previously and it tasted fine. This time ,however, it tasted quite horrible. I couldn't eat it and threw it in the bin.

‘Divine’

5 stars

Superb, restaurant quality. Excellent. Delicious I never write reviews, but I enjoyed this so much, needed to let other customers know 😀

