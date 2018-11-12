By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's 12 Iced Fairy Cakes

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.75
£0.06/each
One cake
Product Description

  • 12 Sponge cakes with plain, lemon or strawberry flavour icing.
  • Light sponge topped with flavoured icings for a party favourite Welcome to Ms Molly’s fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family’s favourite goodies, its here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • ~ Welcome to ~
  • Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Icing (17%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Calcium Lactate), Wheat Starch, Polydextrose, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Icing contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Lutein, Beetroot Red), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tescoplc.com
  • We are here to help.
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

12 x Fairy Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1743kJ / 416kcal401kJ / 96kcal
Fat19.8g4.6g
Saturates3.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate54.3g12.5g
Sugars25.8g5.9g
Fibre1.8g0.4g
Protein4.3g1.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

yum

5 stars

tasty for the price

