Ms Molly's 12 Iced Fairy Cakes

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1743kJ / 416kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Icing (17%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Calcium Lactate), Wheat Starch, Polydextrose, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.
Icing contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Lutein, Beetroot Red), Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 12 servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
12 x Fairy Cakes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1743kJ / 416kcal
|401kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|25.8g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
