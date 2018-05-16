Mrs. Peek's Simnel Bar 400G

- Energy1099kJ 261kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1648kJ/392kcal
Product Description
- Fruit cake with marzipan top and middle
- Fruit cake bursting with sultanas, glacé cherries and raisins, layered with marzipan, with a toasted marzipan top
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Marzipan (25%) [Sugar, Almonds (Nut), Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Syrup], Sultanas (16%), Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Glacé Cherries (5.3%) [Cherries, Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Aronia, Black Carrot), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Raisins (4.9%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Stearin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Ground Almonds (Nut), Lemon Peel, Orange Zest, Salt, Mixed Spices, Apricots, Orange Oil, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Gelling Agent (Pectins)
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
Once opened store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Cutting Instructions
- Remove all packaging. Place the cake on a flat surface and with a clean, sharp, serrated knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION!
- Extra care has been taken to remove cherry stones, although some may remain.
Name and address
Return to
- Satisfaction Guarantee
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please contact Customer Services at -
- Greencore Grocery,
- Amsterdam Road,
- Sutton Fields Industrial Estate East,
- Hull,
- HU7 0XS.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/6 Cake
|%RI
|Energy
|1648kJ/392kcal
|1099kJ/261kcal
|13%
|Fat
|14.6g
|9.7g
|14%
|-of which saturates
|3.8g
|2.5g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|39.1g
|15%
|-of which sugars
|41.4g
|27.6g
|31%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.6g
|7%
|Protein
|5.4g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.21g
|3%
Safety information
CAUTION! Extra care has been taken to remove cherry stones, although some may remain.
