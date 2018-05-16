By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mrs. Peek's Simnel Bar 400G

Mrs. Peek's Simnel Bar 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g
Each 1/6 cake contains
  • Energy1099kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars27.6g
    31%
  • Salt0.21g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1648kJ/392kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake with marzipan top and middle
  • Fruit cake bursting with sultanas, glacé cherries and raisins, layered with marzipan, with a toasted marzipan top
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Marzipan (25%) [Sugar, Almonds (Nut), Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Syrup], Sultanas (16%), Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Glacé Cherries (5.3%) [Cherries, Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Aronia, Black Carrot), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Raisins (4.9%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Stearin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Ground Almonds (Nut), Lemon Peel, Orange Zest, Salt, Mixed Spices, Apricots, Orange Oil, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Gelling Agent (Pectins)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of other Nuts

Storage

Once opened store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cutting Instructions
  • Remove all packaging. Place the cake on a flat surface and with a clean, sharp, serrated knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION!
  • Extra care has been taken to remove cherry stones, although some may remain.

Name and address

  • Greencore Grocery,
  • Amsterdam Road,
  • Sutton Fields Industrial Estate East,
  • Hull,
  • HU7 0XS.

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guarantee
  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please contact Customer Services at -
  • Greencore Grocery,
  • Amsterdam Road,
  • Sutton Fields Industrial Estate East,
  • Hull,
  • HU7 0XS.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/6 Cake%RI
Energy 1648kJ/392kcal1099kJ/261kcal13%
Fat 14.6g9.7g14%
-of which saturates 3.8g2.5g13%
Carbohydrate 58.7g39.1g15%
-of which sugars 41.4g27.6g31%
Fibre 2.4g1.6g7%
Protein 5.4g3.6g7%
Salt 0.31g0.21g3%

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION! Extra care has been taken to remove cherry stones, although some may remain.

