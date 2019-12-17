Tesco Unsweetened Almond Milk Alternative 1L

- Energy182kJ 44kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 73kJ / 18kcal
Product Description
- Unsweetened almond drink with added calcium, vitamin E, vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D.
- Unsweetened Blended with almonds for a subtle flavour
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Almonds (2%), Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vitamin E, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B2, Vitamin D.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Shake well before opening.
Net Contents
1 Litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|73kJ / 18kcal
|182kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg (15%NRV)
|1.88µg (38%NRV)
|Vitamin E
|1.8mg (15%NRV)
|4.5mg (38%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.21mg (15%NRV)
|0.53mg (38%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg (15%NRV)
|0.95µg (38%NRV)
|Calcium
|120mg (15%NRV)
|300mg (38%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Shake well before opening.
