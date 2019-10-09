By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr
£ 0.95
£0.95/litre
250ml
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • Soya drink with added Calcium, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin and vitamin D
  • Sweetened blended with soya beans and sweetened for subtle flavour
  • Sweetened blended with soya beans and sweetened for subtle flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Bean (6%), Sugar, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

    To avoid curdling in hot water add before hot liquid.

     

    Do not mix with boiling water.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml250ml
Energy182kJ / 44kcal456kJ / 109kcal
Fat1.9g4.8g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate2.9g7.3g
Sugars2.6g6.5g
Fibre0.6g1.5g
Protein3.4g8.5g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Vitamin D0.8µg (15%NRV)1.9µg (38%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.2mg (15%NRV)0.5mg (38%NRV)
Vitamin B120.4µg (15%NRV)1.0µg (38%NRV)
Calcium140.0mg (18%NRV)350.0mg (44%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

It's quite nice but some of the more expensive one

4 stars

It's quite nice but some of the more expensive ones are better.

Needs more improvement guys

1 stars

So, I'm from Asia so am used to tasting fresh soya milk. When I first tried Alpro's it tasted a bit strange but after a few times, got used to the taste. Unfortunately Tesco's one is terrible, it's too watery and too sweet. Alpro says it's 8% soya bean (which is already so little but I can still taste the soya bean), this is 6% and I can barely taste the soya.

Usually bought next

Tesco Longlife Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr

£ 0.85
£0.85/litre

Tesco Free From Raspberry & Passion Yogurt Alternative 4 X100g

£ 1.25
£0.31/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.90
£0.72/100g

Quorn Vegan Chicken Free Slices 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here