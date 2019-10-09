Tesco Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr

It's quite nice but some of the more expensive one
It's quite nice but some of the more expensive ones are better.
Needs more improvement guys
So, I'm from Asia so am used to tasting fresh soya milk. When I first tried Alpro's it tasted a bit strange but after a few times, got used to the taste. Unfortunately Tesco's one is terrible, it's too watery and too sweet. Alpro says it's 8% soya bean (which is already so little but I can still taste the soya bean), this is 6% and I can barely taste the soya.