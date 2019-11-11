By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Unsweetened Soya Milk Alternative 1L

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Unsweetened Soya Milk Alternative 1L
£ 0.95
£0.95/litre
Per 250ml
  • Energy349kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 140kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Soya drink with added calcium and vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D.
  • Unsweetened Blended with soya beans for natural flavour
  • Unsweetened Blended with soya beans for natural flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Bean (6%), Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Flavouring, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served cold or warm.

    Ideal on cereals, in hot drinks or in a dairy free smoothie.

    Shake well before use.

    To avoid curdling in hot water add before hot liquid.

    Do not mix with boiling water.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy140kJ / 33kcal349kJ / 84kcal
Fat1.8g4.5g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.5g
Sugars0.3g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.3g8.3g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Vitamin D0.8µg (15%NRV)1.9µg (38%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.2mg (15%NRV)0.5mg (38%NRV)
Vitamin B120.4µg (15%NRV)1.0µg (38%NRV)
Calcium120.0mg (15%NRV)300.0mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious soya milk - makes a perfect cup of tea!

5 stars

I love this soya milk. I've been buying it for years as it's perfect in tea and good in cereal too. My only problem is getting hold of it as my local Tesco Express have discontinued it.

In our household, my daughter is the main vegan, a

5 stars

In our household, my daughter is the main vegan, and she has drunk and used in home cooking,over five cartons of Soya Milk every week for ten years now. It is a very pleasant milk and so versatile, it can be used in cakes and other home cooking. Thank you very much, Tesco.

taken by surprise how nice it was

5 stars

I normally have the long life soya milk but was delivered one of these by mistake so thought I would give it a go, its great! its so nice in tea and with cereal I almost felt like I was drinking Milk, give it a try, I did :)

Usually bought next

Alpro Big Pot Plain Yogurt Alternative 500G

£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Tesco Almond Drink Unsweetened 1Ltr

£ 0.95
£0.95/litre

Tesco Free From Raspberry & Passion Yogurt Alternative 4 X100g

£ 1.25
£0.31/100g

Tesco Longlife Almond Drink Unsweetened 1Ltr

£ 1.00
£1.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here