Tesco Unsweetened Soya Milk Alternative 1L

Delicious soya milk - makes a perfect cup of tea!
I love this soya milk. I've been buying it for years as it's perfect in tea and good in cereal too. My only problem is getting hold of it as my local Tesco Express have discontinued it.
In our household, my daughter is the main vegan, and she has drunk and used in home cooking,over five cartons of Soya Milk every week for ten years now. It is a very pleasant milk and so versatile, it can be used in cakes and other home cooking. Thank you very much, Tesco.
taken by surprise how nice it was
I normally have the long life soya milk but was delivered one of these by mistake so thought I would give it a go, its great! its so nice in tea and with cereal I almost felt like I was drinking Milk, give it a try, I did :)