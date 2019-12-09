Tesco Lactose Free Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

Don't bother
If I could give it less than one star, I would. We've had multiple cartoons with a weird cottony fibrous deposit in them and the most recent carton we bought had a strangely sour (yet not off) almost fruity flavour (well within date) and it got binned. We have enjoyed other tesco own brand lactose free products with no issues but this milk sucks. It's also really hard to open even for someone totally able. We've gone back to the brand leader.
Good product
This product is just as good as the Arla. The only downside as mentioned in a previous comment is that the ring pull is a little awkward to remove and the Arla cartons are easier to open. I have never had any problem with taste or keeping quality.
product vert good apart from the ring pull
Product very good but as someone with severe arthritis I find it almost impossible to open the small ring pull seal hence I have buy the arla product instead
Horrid tasting Tesco lactose free milk
Visited a very large Tesco store in Colchester whilst on holiday last week and amongst other items purchased Tesco lactose free semi-skimmed milk. The 'use by' date is 24 Jun, so still well in date. Used it in coffee over a couple of days and suffice to say it tasted vile. It made the coffee taste real bad and the rest of the bottle was tipped down the loo. Strangely enough I did not flush straight away and was surprised to find that the bottom of the loo had been cleansed by this milk! I have used several other brands and they all taste fine, so why is the Tesco one so nasty to taste?
Avoid unless you like smoked milk
This is awful. While many own brand things are perfectly nice, this tastes bitter and smokey.
Cheap but not cheerful
Very difficult to open and had a very sweet taste in comparison to the normal brand we use.