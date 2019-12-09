By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lactose Free Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

Tesco Lactose Free Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre
£ 1.20
£1.20/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy344kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised lactose free semi skimmed milk drink.
  • MADE WITH COW'S MILK
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Reconstituted Lactose Reduced Milk, Lactase Enzyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright. Shake well before each use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy172kJ / 41kcal344kJ / 82kcal
Fat1.7g3.3g
Saturates1.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate3.3g6.6g
Sugars3.3g6.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.2g6.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin B120.40µg (16%NRV)0.80µg (32%NRV)
Calcium108mg (14%NRV)217mg (27%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Don't bother

1 stars

If I could give it less than one star, I would. We've had multiple cartoons with a weird cottony fibrous deposit in them and the most recent carton we bought had a strangely sour (yet not off) almost fruity flavour (well within date) and it got binned. We have enjoyed other tesco own brand lactose free products with no issues but this milk sucks. It's also really hard to open even for someone totally able. We've gone back to the brand leader.

Good product

5 stars

This product is just as good as the Arla. The only downside as mentioned in a previous comment is that the ring pull is a little awkward to remove and the Arla cartons are easier to open. I have never had any problem with taste or keeping quality.

product vert good apart from the ring pull

3 stars

Product very good but as someone with severe arthritis I find it almost impossible to open the small ring pull seal hence I have buy the arla product instead

Horrid tasting Tesco lactose free milk

1 stars

Visited a very large Tesco store in Colchester whilst on holiday last week and amongst other items purchased Tesco lactose free semi-skimmed milk. The 'use by' date is 24 Jun, so still well in date. Used it in coffee over a couple of days and suffice to say it tasted vile. It made the coffee taste real bad and the rest of the bottle was tipped down the loo. Strangely enough I did not flush straight away and was surprised to find that the bottom of the loo had been cleansed by this milk! I have used several other brands and they all taste fine, so why is the Tesco one so nasty to taste?

Avoid unless you like smoked milk

1 stars

This is awful. While many own brand things are perfectly nice, this tastes bitter and smokey.

Cheap but not cheerful

2 stars

Very difficult to open and had a very sweet taste in comparison to the normal brand we use.

