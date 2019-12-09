By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

2.5(14)Write a review
Eastman's Corned Beef 150G
£ 1.10
£0.73/100g
One slice
  • Energy250kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked, corned beef slices.
  • British Beef Selected cuts dry cured and slow cooked for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected cuts of beef. The beef is then dry cured to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • British Beef Selected cuts dry cured and slow cooked for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected cuts of beef. The beef is then dry cured to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Brown Sugar, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (30g)
Energy834kJ / 199kcal250kJ / 60kcal
Fat10.0g3.0g
Saturates4.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein25.8g7.7g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible cheap and nasty . Doesn't taste like corn

1 stars

Horrible cheap and nasty . Doesn't taste like corned beef it tastes horrible

Beef

5 stars

I leik the beef strips

Good value and excellent taste!

4 stars

Corn beef has always been a favourite either on white or wholemeal bread. For the price the texture and fat to meat ratio appears good value. Excellent taste by itself or with brown / tomato sauce. Nice with mash potato as well. It is this or tinned and it is a no brainer as to which is best.

In taste or texture it is nothing like any corned

2 stars

In taste or texture it is nothing like any corned beef I have ever had. There is a bizarre slightly spicy taste to it, that should just not be there.

tasteless corn beef

1 stars

tasteless would not recommend or buy it again

Yucky

1 stars

Had the texture of thick Pate , did not like this at all !

Sometimes it pays to pay more

2 stars

too dry and nearly tastes like corned beef

Do not buy this. Everything is wrong about it. Tex

1 stars

Do not buy this. Everything is wrong about it. Texture etc. Might as well be made of play doh. Spend more get the better one.

For the price, this is a very good buy.

5 stars

Firm slices of corned beef, not greasy. Excellent value for money.

It's alright but nothing special

3 stars

I love corned beef sarnies but not a huge fan of this one. Tastes a bit plasticky... a bit bland. Has too much "hard bits" in it.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Chicken 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Eastman's Chicken Roll Slices 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco Coleslaw 180G

£ 0.59
£0.33/100g

Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here