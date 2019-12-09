Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

Horrible cheap and nasty . Doesn't taste like corn
Beef
I leik the beef strips
Good value and excellent taste!
Corn beef has always been a favourite either on white or wholemeal bread. For the price the texture and fat to meat ratio appears good value. Excellent taste by itself or with brown / tomato sauce. Nice with mash potato as well. It is this or tinned and it is a no brainer as to which is best.
In taste or texture it is nothing like any corned
tasteless corn beef
tasteless would not recommend or buy it again
Yucky
Had the texture of thick Pate , did not like this at all !
Sometimes it pays to pay more
too dry and nearly tastes like corned beef
Do not buy this. Everything is wrong about it. Tex
For the price, this is a very good buy.
Firm slices of corned beef, not greasy. Excellent value for money.
It's alright but nothing special
I love corned beef sarnies but not a huge fan of this one. Tastes a bit plasticky... a bit bland. Has too much "hard bits" in it.