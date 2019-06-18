By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Salmon & King Prawn Sushi 298G

Tesco Smoked Salmon & King Prawn Sushi 298G
£ 5.00
£1.68/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1997kJ 473kcal
    24%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars15.5g
    17%
  • Salt2.9g
    48%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Smoked salmon, cucumber and spinach California rolls with a spicy sesame coating, 3 smoked salmon nigiri, 3 king prawn nigiri, 1 bottle of soy sauce, 1 pickled ginger sachet, 1 wasabi sachet and a set of chopsticks.
  • A taste of Japan. Salmon and king prawn nigiri, Salmon and vegetable California rolls. Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots and seasoned. We then hand fill our rolls and hand top our nigiri with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan.
  • Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots and seasoned. We then hand fill our rolls and hand top our nigiri with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan.
  • No raw fish
  • Pack size: 298g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked White Sushi Rice, Smoked Salmon (Fish) (12%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (5%), Cucumber, Spinach, Soy Sauce Bottle, Pickled Ginger Sachet, White Sesame Seeds, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wasabi Sachet, Salt, Water, Nori Seaweed, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Egg Yolk.

Cooked White Sushi Rice contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Soy Sauce Bottle contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol.

Pickled Ginger Sachet contains: Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Water, Salt.

Wasabi Sachet contains: Horseradish, Wasabi.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating,

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling

Net Contents

298g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (298g)
Energy670kJ / 159kcal1997kJ / 473kcal
Fat3.1g9.1g
Saturates0.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate26.6g79.4g
Sugars5.2g15.5g
Fibre0.8g2.4g
Protein5.7g17.1g
Salt1.0g2.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

really good definitely buy this again

5 stars

really good definitely buy this again

Avoid! This is NOT sushi!

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. The rice was hard and the spices on the rolls were overpowering and nasty. Tesco should not be allowed to sell this foul excuse for sushi. They have no idea what real sushi is! It should be removed from the shelves and binned!

