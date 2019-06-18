Tesco Smoked Salmon & King Prawn Sushi 298G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked White Sushi Rice, Smoked Salmon (Fish) (12%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (5%), Cucumber, Spinach, Soy Sauce Bottle, Pickled Ginger Sachet, White Sesame Seeds, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wasabi Sachet, Salt, Water, Nori Seaweed, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Egg Yolk.
Cooked White Sushi Rice contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
Soy Sauce Bottle contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol.
Pickled Ginger Sachet contains: Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Water, Salt.
Wasabi Sachet contains: Horseradish, Wasabi.