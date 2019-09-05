Tesco Salmon, Prawn & Mackerel Sushi 224G

Sushiliciouse
The sushi is fresh and filling its got soy and wasbi and sometimes ginger love the mackral and salmon so good
amazing
my oh my this is amazing love it so much
Something new for me.. and delicious too..
First time that I’ve ever tried this for lunch...and thoroughly enjoyed every morsel! Sushi never really appealed to me before, but Salmon, Prawns & Mackerel (my favourites) all well presented with three flavoursome taster dressings available (Wasabi, pickled ginger and some kind of fish sauce?)..was too good to miss. What a great alternative to a sandwich.. and delicious too.. well worth a try.
Last time they were very dry.
