Tesco Salmon, Prawn & Mackerel Sushi 224G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Salmon, Prawn & Mackerel Sushi 224G
£ 3.00
£1.34/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1416kJ 335kcal
    17%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Sweet chilli smoked mackerel California rolls with a white sesame seed coating, 2 king prawn nigiri, 4 kimchi hosomaki, 1 smoked salmon nigiri, 1 smoked mackerel nigiri, 1 bottle of soy sauce, 1 pickled ginger sachet, 1 wasabi sachet and 1 set of chopsticks.
  A taste of Japan. Hand topped fish nigiri, mackerel California rolls, vegetable hosomaki. Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots and seasoned. We then hand fill our rolls and hand top our nigiri with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan.
  • A taste of Japan. Hand topped fish nigiri, mackerel California rolls, vegetable hosomaki.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • No raw fish
  • Pack size: 224g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked White Sushi Rice, Smoked Mackerel (Fish) (7%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (5%), Carrot, Smoked Salmon (Fish) (3%), Soy Sauce Bottle, Pickled Ginger Sachet, Wasabi Sachet, Sugar, Edamame Soya Beans, Red Cabbage, Water, Nori Seaweed, White Sesame Seeds, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Rice Vinegar, Onion, Concentrated Lime Juice, Red Chilli, Ginger Purée, Chive, Brown Sugar, Honey, Egg Yolk, Cane Molasses, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Soya Bean, Concentrated Orange Juice, Vinegar.

Cooked White Sushi Rice contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Soy Sauce Bottle contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol.

Pickled Ginger Sachet contains: Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Water, Salt.

Wasabi Sachet contains: Horseradish, Wasabi.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

224g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (224g)
Energy632kJ / 150kcal1416kJ / 335kcal
Fat2.6g5.9g
Saturates0.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate25.4g57.0g
Sugars5.7g12.8g
Fibre1.2g2.7g
Protein5.5g12.2g
Salt0.9g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Sushiliciouse

4 stars

The sushi is fresh and filling its got soy and wasbi and sometimes ginger love the mackral and salmon so good

amazing

5 stars

my oh my this is amazing love it so much

Something new for me.. and delicious too..

5 stars

First time that I’ve ever tried this for lunch...and thoroughly enjoyed every morsel! Sushi never really appealed to me before, but Salmon, Prawns & Mackerel (my favourites) all well presented with three flavoursome taster dressings available (Wasabi, pickled ginger and some kind of fish sauce?)..was too good to miss. What a great alternative to a sandwich.. and delicious too.. well worth a try.

Last time they were very dry.

1 stars

Last time they were very dry.

