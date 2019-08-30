Ms Molly's 6 White Chocolate & Strawberry Cereal Bars 126G

Nice taste and value fr money.
Tastes nice but are a little slim. That being said 2 will keep me going until lunch no problem.
Lovely
These are lovely. Really tasty and chewy soft. Sometimes budget cereal bars can be rock hard but these are a lovely texture and taste.Will buy again
ok
My children liked them but they are a bit sweet and sickly towards the end
Awful Texture
Bought these to try as Tesco no long longer selling my usual Everyday Value Cereal Bars. These are awful. Terrible texture and went very slimy in your mouth. Not a patch on the EDV ones.