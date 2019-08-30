By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's 6 White Chocolate & Strawberry Cereal Bars 126G

£ 0.61
£0.48/100g
One bar
  • Energy345kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured cereal bars with strawberry flavoured pieces, topped with white chocolate chips.
  • Crispy and delicious, with cheeky white chocolate chips and strawberry flavoured pieces. Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter. No artificial flavours or colours.
  • Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter. No artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 126g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Oats, Crisped Rice [Rice Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cereal Flakes [Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin D, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6], White Chocolate Chips (8%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Strawberry Flavoured Fruit Pieces (4.5%) [Apple Purée, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Carrot Concentrate, Pumpkin Concentrate, Blueberry Concentrate], Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

126g e (6 x 21g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (21g)
Energy1645kJ / 390kcal345kJ / 82kcal
Fat6.7g1.4g
Saturates2.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate74.7g15.7g
Sugars23.3g4.9g
Fibre4.2g0.9g
Protein5.5g1.2g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Nice taste and value fr money.

4 stars

Tastes nice but are a little slim. That being said 2 will keep me going until lunch no problem.

Lovely

5 stars

These are lovely. Really tasty and chewy soft. Sometimes budget cereal bars can be rock hard but these are a lovely texture and taste.Will buy again

ok

3 stars

My children liked them but they are a bit sweet and sickly towards the end

Awful Texture

1 stars

Bought these to try as Tesco no long longer selling my usual Everyday Value Cereal Bars. These are awful. Terrible texture and went very slimy in your mouth. Not a patch on the EDV ones.

