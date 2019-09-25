By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cereal Bars 126G

Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cereal Bars 126G
£ 0.61
£0.48/100g
One bar
  • Energy349kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1663kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • Cereal bars with milk chocolate chips.
  Cereal bars with milk chocolate chips.
Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cereal Bars Crispy and delicious, with cheeky chocolate chips. No artificial flavours or colours.
  • ~ Welcome To ~
  • Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 126g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Glucose Syrup, Oats, Milk Chocolate Chips (11%), Maize, Sugar, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rice, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Barley Malt Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin D, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6.

Milk Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almonds, Hazelnuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x 21g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (21g)
Energy1663kJ / 394kcal349kJ / 83kcal
Fat7.8g1.6g
Saturates3.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate73.4g15.4g
Sugars23.9g5.0g
Fibre4.3g0.9g
Protein5.4g1.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Good vaslue

5 stars

Good vaslue

Palm oil

2 stars

My kids love these, unfortunately they contain palm oil, so I will not be purchasing them again.

