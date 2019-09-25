Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cereal Bars 126G

Good vaslue
Good vaslue
Palm oil
My kids love these, unfortunately they contain palm oil, so I will not be purchasing them again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1663kJ / 394kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Glucose Syrup, Oats, Milk Chocolate Chips (11%), Maize, Sugar, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rice, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Barley Malt Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin D, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6.
Milk Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
6 x 21g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bar (21g)
|Energy
|1663kJ / 394kcal
|349kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|73.4g
|15.4g
|Sugars
|23.9g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
