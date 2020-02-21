By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate & Caramel Crispy Slice 95G

Tesco Chocolate & Caramel Crispy Slice 95G
£ 0.89
£0.94/100g
One bar
  • Energy272kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1433kJ / 341kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate and fudge flavour cereal bars with caramel flavoured fudge pieces and a dark chocolate drizzle
  • Our partners have been making cereals in the UK for over 20 years. They use their expertise to select the best natural ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Fudge chunks
  • Cold pressed and drizzled with dark chocolate for a chewy snack
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cereals [Cereal Flake [Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Niacin, Thiamin, Iron, Vitamin D, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6], Crisped Rice [Rice Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Oat Flakes], Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Caramel Flavoured Fudge Pieces (8%)  [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Butteroil (Milk), Water, Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (7%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almonds, Hazelnuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x 19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (19g)
Energy1433kJ / 341kcal272kJ / 65kcal
Fat4.3g0.8g
Saturates1.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate59.0g11.2g
Sugars17.1g3.3g
Fibre24.7g4.7g
Protein4.4g0.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Low calorie sweet treat

5 stars

Really nice bars and a decent size for snack. I love that they are low on calories and acceptable to take to school even with the chocolate on. Ideal for keeping a stash in your handbag for emergencies.

