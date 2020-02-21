Tesco Chocolate & Caramel Crispy Slice 95G

Low calorie sweet treat
Really nice bars and a decent size for snack. I love that they are low on calories and acceptable to take to school even with the chocolate on. Ideal for keeping a stash in your handbag for emergencies.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1433kJ / 341kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cereals [Cereal Flake [Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Niacin, Thiamin, Iron, Vitamin D, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6], Crisped Rice [Rice Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Oat Flakes], Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Caramel Flavoured Fudge Pieces (8%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Butteroil (Milk), Water, Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (7%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
5 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
5 x 19g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bar (19g)
|Energy
|1433kJ / 341kcal
|272kJ / 65kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|59.0g
|11.2g
|Sugars
|17.1g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|24.7g
|4.7g
|Protein
|4.4g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
