Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Biological Capsules 20W 490Ml

- Irritant
View more safety information
WARNING WARNING Contains , Causes skin irritation., Causes serious eye irritation., Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children. (This phrase needs to be BOLD & preferably RED.), Read label before use., Avoid release to the environment., Wash hands thoroughly after handling., IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention., Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal., Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES. May produce an allergic reaction.