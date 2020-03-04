By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Biological Capsules 20W 490Ml

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Biological Capsules 20W 490Ml
£ 3.00
£0.15/each

Offer

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Bio Detergent Capsules 20's
  • Created with fragrance experts Easy and effective cleaning
  • Tesco Orange Blossom & Pomegranate Bio Laundry Detergent Capsules With an invigorating orange blossom and pomegranate fragrance for long-lasting freshness

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: >30% Anionic Surfactants. 15-30% Non-Ionic Surfactants. 5-15% Soap. <5% Phosphonate. Also contains: Perfumes, Optical Brighteners, Enzymes, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage matrix 4-5 Kg Load Soiling Water hardness Light soil Normal soil Heavy soil Soft 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Medium 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Hard 1 capsule 1 capsule 2 capsules 1 capsule = 24.5 ml e *Standard washes based on normal soiling/medium water hardness Opening Instructions: To open the lid, push the two locks against the tub, then push upwards.
  • image 1: Sort according to colour image 2: Place at bottom of drum image 3: Load drum appropriately Select the number of capsules required for your washing needs. Place the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before putting in the laundry. Not suitable for use in the washing machine drawer or hand washing. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. Opening Instructions To open the lid, push the two locks against the tub, then push upwards. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not deliberately open or pierce capsules. Replace lid securely after every use. To protect the quality of the laundry capsules close tub immediately after dosing. Do not handle with wet hands. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes skin irritation.,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children. (This phrase needs to be BOLD & preferably RED.),
  • Read label before use.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
  • Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

490ml e (20x24.5ml)

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING Contains , Causes skin irritation., Causes serious eye irritation., Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children. (This phrase needs to be BOLD & preferably RED.), Read label before use., Avoid release to the environment., Wash hands thoroughly after handling., IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention., Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal., Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES. May produce an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells like Cat wee....

1 stars

It smells like Ammonia... aka Cat Wee. Such an unpleasant smell on clothes. Shame as the rest of Tesco’s washing detergents smell lovely. This one needs removing from sale.

No smell

2 stars

Not keen, no smell at all on the clothes. They stick together too so lose a few as have to cut them off.

Usually bought next

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pure 42 Washes 1.26L

£ 1.35
£1.08/litre

Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 5.00
£1.67/litre

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Black Pearl 1.26L 42 Washes

£ 1.35
£1.08/litre

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here