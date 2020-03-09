Fox & Ivy Nero Dinner Plate

Massive disappointment
Bought 8 plates just before Xmas. First problem is they are lightly too big a diameter to fit in my Miele dishwasher as the rotating arm will clip them without putting in at funny angles across multiple slots. As other reviewers have said they soon crack, 3 in 3 months and all 3 have cracked in the same shape / direction that the plate appears they are originally made up of 2 or 3 pieces ( the centre circular base and separately the curved rim) not sure if that’s possible or just highlights the weak area . Such a shame as love the pattern. Hadn’t kept the receipt so just counting down until none left...
Thanks to previous reviewer
Was just about to purchase these plates. They’re not cheap so I expected decent quality. Really disappointed you have ignored the Reviewing customers complaint. Won’t be buying.
Poor quality and customer service
Very poor quality, plates have all begun to crack and fall to pieces a year after purchase. Customer services don't care, I am now wary of the quality of any Tesco "premium" products such as this.