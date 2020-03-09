By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox & Ivy Nero Dinner Plate

1(3)Write a review
Fox & Ivy Nero Dinner Plate
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Nero
  • - Single stoneware Dinner plate
  • - Microwave and Dishwasher Safe
  • - Matching items available
  • Channelling a scandi vibe, this dinner plate is made from stone ware, to give a handmade feel. The distinctive monochrome glaze pattern differs in design from plate to plate and is offset by a burst of yellow to the edge.

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Massive disappointment

1 stars

Bought 8 plates just before Xmas. First problem is they are lightly too big a diameter to fit in my Miele dishwasher as the rotating arm will clip them without putting in at funny angles across multiple slots. As other reviewers have said they soon crack, 3 in 3 months and all 3 have cracked in the same shape / direction that the plate appears they are originally made up of 2 or 3 pieces ( the centre circular base and separately the curved rim) not sure if that’s possible or just highlights the weak area . Such a shame as love the pattern. Hadn’t kept the receipt so just counting down until none left...

Thanks to previous reviewer

1 stars

Was just about to purchase these plates. They’re not cheap so I expected decent quality. Really disappointed you have ignored the Reviewing customers complaint. Won’t be buying.

Poor quality and customer service

1 stars

Very poor quality, plates have all begun to crack and fall to pieces a year after purchase. Customer services don't care, I am now wary of the quality of any Tesco "premium" products such as this.

