Tesco Non Biological Laundry Capsules 20 Washes 490Ml

I've been using these capsules for a while, they clean clothes really well. They don't leave any smell on the clothes but using fabric softener solves this. Good value for money.
It gives a very bad odour after the clothes are washed. I thought it was my washing machine. Unfortunately it was the Tesco non Bio capsules. I definitely do not recommend this product, as it is a waste of money.
good cleaner
cleans well, does ok at stains too. brightens whites. no overpowering smell. suds up well in machine. seems to rinse out easy. no need for softener either. low on nasty ingredients.
Would not but these again.
I tried these just to see if they are any good as they're much cheaper than what I would normally use. Unfortunately, they haven't left my clothes smelling clean or removed tough odours from things like gym wear. I definitely wouldn't buy again.
Did get a money card refund to spend in Tesco
These capsules didn’t dissolve properly so had to rewash my clothes
Produck good, packaging pants
wash is good but the capsules were leaking when opened the pack, awful mess. I find trying to open the pack is not easy.