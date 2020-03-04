By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Non Biological Laundry Capsules 20 Washes 490Ml

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Non Biological Laundry Capsules 20 Washes 490Ml
£ 3.00
£0.15/each

Offer

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Non Bio Detergent Capsules 20`s
  • Gentle on sensitive skin Easy & effective cleaning
  • Tesco Non-Bio Laundry Detergent Capsules Powerful cleaning, formulated without enzymes for sensitive skin

Information

Ingredients

Contains: >30% Anionic Surfactants. 15-30% Non-Ionic Surfactants. 5-15% Soap. <5% Phosphonate. Also contains: Perfumes, Optical Brighteners.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage matrix 4-5 Kg Load Soiling Water hardness Light soil Normal soil Heavy soil Soft 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Medium 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Hard 1 capsule 1 capsule 2 capsules 1 capsule = 24.5 ml e Standard washes based on normal soiling/medium water hardness
  • Select the number of capsules required for your washing needs. Place the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before putting in the laundry. image 1: Sort according to colour image 2: Place at bottom of drum image 3: Load drum appropriately Not suitable for use in the washing machine drawer or hand washing. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. Opening Instructions: To open the lid, push the two locks against the tub, then push upwards. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not deliberately open or pierce capsules. Replace lid securely after every use. To protect the quality of the laundry capsules close tub immediately after dosing. Do not handle with wet hands. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children. (This phrase needs to be BOLD & preferably RED.),
  • Read label before use.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

490ml e (20 x 24.5 ml)

Safety information

  1. Irritant
6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

I've been using these capsules for a while, they c

4 stars

I've been using these capsules for a while, they clean clothes really well. They don't leave any smell on the clothes but using fabric softener solves this. Good value for money.

It gives a very bad odour after the clothes are wa

1 stars

It gives a very bad odour after the clothes are washed. I thought it was my washing machine. Unfortunately it was the Tesco non Bio capsules. I definitely do not recommend this product, as it is a waste of money.

good cleaner

5 stars

cleans well, does ok at stains too. brightens whites. no overpowering smell. suds up well in machine. seems to rinse out easy. no need for softener either. low on nasty ingredients.

Would not but these again.

2 stars

I tried these just to see if they are any good as they're much cheaper than what I would normally use. Unfortunately, they haven't left my clothes smelling clean or removed tough odours from things like gym wear. I definitely wouldn't buy again.

Did get a money card refund to spend in Tesco

1 stars

These capsules didn’t dissolve properly so had to rewash my clothes

Produck good, packaging pants

3 stars

wash is good but the capsules were leaking when opened the pack, awful mess. I find trying to open the pack is not easy.

