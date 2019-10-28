Naked Red Machine Strawberry Smoothie 360Ml
- Energy314 kJ 72 kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars15g17%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 209kJ
Product Description
- A Blend of 8 Juices and Purees with added Vitamins and Natural Flavourings
- - A fruity Naked blend of apple, raspberry and strawberry with sour cherry and blood orange
- - Boosted with vitamins B1, B2. B6 C and E
- - A refreshingly tasty addition to healthy breakfasts or post-work out meal
- - Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- - Naked smoothies contain only natural flavourings and naturally occurring sugars from juice
- At Naked, we are dedicated to creating the best tasting smoothies around. We want to crush even more good stuff into each of our signature blends, from vitamins to antioxidants to plant protein. We're proud of every single ingredient that we source - yes, even you parsley!
- This product has been pasteurized
- Apple, raspberry & strawberry smoothie boosted with vitamins B1, B2, B6, C & E
- Now with sour cherry & blood orange
- Pack size: 360ml
- Vitamin C contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Thiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (63%), Red Grape Juice, Strawberry Puree (6%), Banana Puree, Blood Orange Juice (4.5%), Sour Cherry Puree (2.4%), White Peach Juice, Raspberry Puree (1.6%), Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower, Apple), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin
Storage
PerishableKeep refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well!
- Separation in natural
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
360ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml (%*)
|Energy
|209kJ
|314kJ
|-
|(48 kcal)
|(72 kcal) (4%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|of which sugars**
|10g
|15g (17%*)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Vitamin C
|11mg (13%*)
|16mg (20%*)
|Vitamin E
|1.2mg (10%*)
|1.8mg (15%*)
|Thiamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.11mg (10%*)
|0.17mg (15%*)
|Riboflavin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.14mg (10%*)
|0.21mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.14mg (10%*)
|0.21mg (15%*)
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
|-
