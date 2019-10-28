Naked Blue Machine Blueberry Smoothie 360Ml

Putrid!
On the photo says apple & blueberry, I know I like both of these. When it arrived it said blueberry & goji berry, I know now that I really don't like goji berry!!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 207kJ
Apple Juice (81%), Banana Puree, Blackberry Puree (4.9%), Blueberry Puree (3.7%), Blackcurrant Puree (0.8%), Elderberry Juice (0.5%), Goji Berry Extract (0.1%), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin
PerishableKeep refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening. Best before: See bottle
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
360ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml (%*)
|Energy
|207kJ
|311kJ
|-
|(49 kcal)
|(74 kcal) (4%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|of which sugars**
|10g
|15g (17%*)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Vitamin C
|11mg (13%*)
|16mg (20%*)
|Vitamin E
|1.2mg (10%*)
|1.8mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.11mg (10%*)
|0.17mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.14mg (10%*)
|0.21mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.14mg (10%*)
|0.21mg (15%*)
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
|-
