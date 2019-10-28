By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Regular 375Ml

Pepsi Regular 375Ml
£ 1.10
£0.29/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Cola Flavoured Soft Drink
  • The darkest cola of the Pepsi collection, you can taste the caramel, sweet citrus and spiced flavours
  • Pack size: 375ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine)

Storage

Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 1-2 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.pepsi.co.uk and email us.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

375ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 187kJ/44kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 11g
of which Sugars 11g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g
Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

