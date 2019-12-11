Tymbark Apple Watermelon Drink 2 Litre
Product Description
- Apple Watermelon drink from concentrates.
- Fruit content 20% minimum from concentrates
- Pasteurized
- Non-carbonated
- With sugar and sweetener
- Less sugar
- No preservative added
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (19%), Glucose - Fructose Syrup (G) and/or Sugar (D), Watermelon Juice from Concentrate (1%), Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Colouring Concentrates from Black Carrot and Blueberry, Flavourings, Sweetener - Sucralose, D, G - depending on the used ingredient: see print on top of the packaging
Storage
After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: / Batch number: see print on top of the packaging.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Name and address
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- Oddział w Olsztynku,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek,
- Poland.
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,
Return to
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- Oddział w Olsztynku,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek,
- Poland.
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Strefowa 2,
- 43-100 Tychy,
- Poland.
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- 34-650 Tymbark 156,
- Poland.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy
|80 kJ
|-
|19 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,6 g
|of which sugars
|4,6 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
