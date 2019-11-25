Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

healthy
the texture differs from JACOBS ones but (not that tender) but am very happy that it is reduced salt content!! so it is healthier and thus recommended!
The taste of the crackers was fine, problem was th
The taste of the crackers was fine, problem was that every one was broken.
every cracker in every packet seems to be broken
these are nice
Trouble is they’re Cracked Crackers.
I buy these regularly, good price, however a bit fed up with them often having a slight crack across them and they tend to break in two when being eaten.
Every single one was fractured so broke when addin
Every single one was fractured so broke when adding cheese. Ended up with a plateful of tiny fragments.
Much prefer these to the iconic Jacobs product!!
Crispier
These crackers were very tasty. Have been buying them for a long time as they are cheaper , good value and lovely with cheese.Felt I had to write a review though as this time they were extra tasty, almost as if the cracker had been baked for a little longer and therefore browner, nutty tasting and crispier.
truly awful taste
awful taste - nothing like any and all other brands or supermarket own brands - they all taste similar to jacobs but these are truly disgusting - threw all packs out for the birds
These crackers are perfect! the best I've tasted.
