Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G
£ 0.40
£0.13/100g
One cracker
  • Energy158kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1908kJ / 454kcal

Product Description

  • Cream crackers.
  • Crisp & Crunchy. Baked to an authentic recipe, perfect with any topping
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

39 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

Not Applicable

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1908kJ / 454kcal158kJ / 38kcal
Fat14.8g1.2g
Saturates6.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate68.2g5.7g
Sugars1.6g0.1g
Fibre3.6g0.3g
Protein10.1g0.8g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

healthy

5 stars

the texture differs from JACOBS ones but (not that tender) but am very happy that it is reduced salt content!! so it is healthier and thus recommended!

The taste of the crackers was fine, problem was th

1 stars

The taste of the crackers was fine, problem was that every one was broken.

every cracker in every packet seems to be broken

3 stars

every cracker in every packet seems to be broken

these are nice

4 stars

these are nice

Trouble is they’re Cracked Crackers.

4 stars

I buy these regularly, good price, however a bit fed up with them often having a slight crack across them and they tend to break in two when being eaten.

Every single one was fractured so broke when addin

1 stars

Every single one was fractured so broke when adding cheese. Ended up with a plateful of tiny fragments.

Much prefer these to the iconic Jacobs product!!

5 stars

Much prefer these to the iconic Jacobs product!!

Crispier

5 stars

These crackers were very tasty. Have been buying them for a long time as they are cheaper , good value and lovely with cheese.Felt I had to write a review though as this time they were extra tasty, almost as if the cracker had been baked for a little longer and therefore browner, nutty tasting and crispier.

truly awful taste

1 stars

awful taste - nothing like any and all other brands or supermarket own brands - they all taste similar to jacobs but these are truly disgusting - threw all packs out for the birds

These crackers are perfect! the best I've tasted.

5 stars

These crackers are perfect! the best I've tasted.

