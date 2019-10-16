By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Oreo Bites 110G

Cadbury Oreo Bites 110G
£ 1.50
£1.37/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy574 kJ 138 kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.3 g
    12%
  • Saturates4.7 g
    23%
  • Sugars13 g
    14%
  • Salt0.11 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2297 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a vanilla flavour filling (37 %) and biscuit pieces (13 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476, Sunflower Lecithin), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E503, E500), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Per 5 pieces (25 g) - approx. 4 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g*Reference Intakes
Energy 2297 kJ574 kJ8400 kJ
-551 kcal138 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 33 g8.3 g70 g
of which Saturates 19 g4.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars 51 g13 g90 g
Fibre 1.5 g0.4 g-
Protein 5.0 g1.2 g50 g
Salt 0.46 g0.11 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

