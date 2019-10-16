Cadbury Oreo Bites 110G

Really tasty
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476, Sunflower Lecithin), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E503, E500), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Per 5 pieces (25 g) - approx. 4 portions per bag
110g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2297 kJ
|574 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|551 kcal
|138 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|33 g
|8.3 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|4.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|51 g
|13 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|5.0 g
|1.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.46 g
|0.11 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
