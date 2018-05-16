Tesco Tinga Paste 180G

- Energy130kJ 31kcal2%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 434kJ / 104kcal
Product Description
- Onion and tomato based paste with chipotle chilli powder.
- A TASTE OF MEXICO Based on a Puebla recipe with chipotle for smoky shredded chicken
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion (26%), Tomato, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Tomato Paste (5%), Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Chipotle Chilli (2%), Cumin, Salt, Oregano Leaves, Smoked Paprika, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper, Clove.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a jar (30g)
|Energy
|434kJ / 104kcal
|130kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|9.6g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
