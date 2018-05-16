By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Barbacoa Paste 180G

Tesco Barbacoa Paste 180G
£ 1.40
£0.78/100g
1/6 of a jar
  • Energy135kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • An onion and tomato based paste with ancho chilli and spices.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO With ancho chilli and lime, ideal for a smoky, zesty slow cooked beef
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (25%), Tomato (14%), Water, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste (5%), Garlic Purée, Ancho Chilli Paste (3%) (Rapeseed Oil, Ancho Chilli, Paprika, Water, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Garlic Powder, Ginger), Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Salt, Oregano Leaves, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper, Clove.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a jar (30g)
Energy449kJ / 107kcal135kJ / 32kcal
Fat2.6g0.8g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.7g5.0g
Sugars9.5g2.9g
Fibre4.5g1.3g
Protein1.9g0.6g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

