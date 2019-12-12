By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pibil Paste 180G

Tesco Pibil Paste 180G
£ 1.40
£0.78/100g
1/6 of a jar
  • Energy115kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 385kJ / 91kcal

Product Description

  • An onion and tomato based paste with concentrated orange juice and spices.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO Based on a Yucatán recipe, ideal for adding deep flavour to pulled pork
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO Based on a Yucatán recipe, ideal for adding deep flavour to pulled pork
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Partially Reconstituted Orange Juice (19%), Tomato (12%), Tomato Paste (10%), Sugar, Garlic Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cumin, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Clove, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Oregano Leaves.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a jar (30g)
Energy385kJ / 91kcal115kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.3g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate18.9g5.7g
Sugars15.7g4.7g
Fibre2.9g0.9g
Protein1.7g0.5g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--













