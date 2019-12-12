Tesco Pibil Paste 180G

- Energy115kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 385kJ / 91kcal
Product Description
- An onion and tomato based paste with concentrated orange juice and spices.
- A TASTE OF MEXICO Based on a Yucatán recipe, ideal for adding deep flavour to pulled pork
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Partially Reconstituted Orange Juice (19%), Tomato (12%), Tomato Paste (10%), Sugar, Garlic Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cumin, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Clove, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Oregano Leaves.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a jar (30g)
|Energy
|385kJ / 91kcal
|115kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.9g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|15.7g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
