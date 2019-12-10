Southern Comfort Black 70Cl
Product Description
- Black Liqueur with Whiskey
- A robust whiskey profile with subtle spice and fruit accents - for those who want their smooth Southern comfort extra bold.
- The spirit of New Orleans
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in Europe
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Hi-Spirits,
- 60 Marina Place,
- Hampton Wick,
- Surrey,
- KT1 4BH.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
