Haagen-Dazs Mango & Raspberry Ice Cream 460Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Haagen-Dazs Mango & Raspberry Ice Cream 460Ml
£ 4.50
£0.98/100ml
2x scoop (86 g)
  • Energy892 kJ 213 kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037 kJ

Product Description

  • Mango ice cream with raspberry swirl (12%).
  • Haagen-Dazs ice cream tubs. Real indulgence with just four ingredients: real cream, milk, eggs and sugar.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Salted Caramel Ice Cream recipe.
  • 460ml = 400g
  • Made with real cream
  • Gluten-free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (31%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Mango Puree (12%), Raspberry Puree, Egg Yolk, Blackberry Puree, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see base of cup.

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g2x scoop (86 g)%* (86 g)
Energy 1037 kJ892 kJ
-248 kcal213 kcal11 %
Fat 13.4 g11.5 g16 %
of which saturates 8.2 g7.0 g35 %
Carbohydrate 28.1 g24.2 g9 %
of which sugars 26.7 g23.0 g26 %
Fibre 0.6 g0.5 g-
Protein 3.4 g2.9 g6 %
Salt 0.14 g0.12 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Bought to try once and was definitely not disappoi

5 stars

Bought to try once and was definitely not disappointed, really lovely fruity flavour. Perfect for summer

