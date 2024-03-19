Haagen-Dazs Strawberries And Cream Ice Cream 460Ml

Strawberry dairy ice cream with strawberry pieces.

Strawberry dairy ice cream with strawberry pieces Time to spoil yourself with the creamy flavour of Strawberries & Cream and enjoy a little bit of summer, whatever the season. Crafted with real strawberries, this timeless classic combines fruity and creamy flavours for the ultimate scoop of indulgence. To create our luxury and creamy ice cream, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. To that we only flavour! Why not try our other frozen desserts; Salted Caramel Ice Cream Stick Bars, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream or Gelato Caramel Swirl Ice Cream for a low-calorie alternative. Can’t decide? Why not try our Favourites Collection Minicup Multipack for a selection of flavours! Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, a spoonful of joy to escape the everyday. But our commitment to quality has never changed. That means only the best, natural ingredients for our ice creams and absolutely no preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours. So, we make an ice cream like no other – we don’t hold back! Häagen-Dazs ice cream is made with real cream, no artificial flavours or colours and no sweeteners. Häagen-Dazs ice cream is suitable for vegetarians and is Halal and Kosher. Häagen-Dazs is gluten-free. The cup (once rinsed) and cap are recyclable. Pack Size: 460ml

Made with Real Cream 15 mins better if you wait Gluten-free Suitable for vegetarians Kosher - D

Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (35.1%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Strawberries (21.1%), Sugar, Egg Yolk

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Net Contents

460ml ℮