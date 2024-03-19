We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Haagen-Dazs Strawberries And Cream Ice Cream 460Ml
image 1 of Haagen-Dazs Strawberries And Cream Ice Cream 460Mlimage 2 of Haagen-Dazs Strawberries And Cream Ice Cream 460Mlimage 3 of Haagen-Dazs Strawberries And Cream Ice Cream 460Ml

Haagen-Dazs Strawberries And Cream Ice Cream 460Ml

5(1)
Write a review

£5.40

£1.17/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

2x Scoop (87 g)
Energy
870kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000 kJ

Strawberry dairy ice cream with strawberry pieces.
Strawberry dairy ice cream with strawberry piecesTime to spoil yourself with the creamy flavour of Strawberries & Cream and enjoy a little bit of summer, whatever the season. Crafted with real strawberries, this timeless classic combines fruity and creamy flavours for the ultimate scoop of indulgence.To create our luxury and creamy ice cream, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. To that we only flavour! Why not try our other frozen desserts; Salted Caramel Ice Cream Stick Bars, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream or Gelato Caramel Swirl Ice Cream for a low-calorie alternative. Can’t decide? Why not try our Favourites Collection Minicup Multipack for a selection of flavours!Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, a spoonful of joy to escape the everyday. But our commitment to quality has never changed. That means only the best, natural ingredients for our ice creams and absolutely no preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours. So, we make an ice cream like no other – we don’t hold back!Häagen-Dazs ice cream is made with real cream, no artificial flavours or colours and no sweeteners.Häagen-Dazs ice cream is suitable for vegetarians and is Halal and Kosher.Häagen-Dazs is gluten-free.The cup (once rinsed) and cap are recyclable.Pack Size: 460ml
© General Mills
Made with Real Cream15 mins better if you waitGluten-freeSuitable for vegetariansKosher - D
Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (35.1%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Strawberries (21.1%), Sugar, Egg Yolk

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Net Contents

460ml ℮

View all Luxury Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here