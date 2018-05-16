By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Stick Bar 3X80ml

Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Stick Bar 3X80ml
£ 3.89
£1.63/100ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1719 kJ / 414 kcal

Product Description

  • Peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter swirl and caramelised peanut, Belgian milk chocolate (19%) and roasted peanuts (3.5%).
  • Haagen-Dazs ice cream bars. The perfect snack for an extraordinary moment.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge yourself in our extraordinary Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bar.
  • 240ml = 210g
  • Made with real cream
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 240ml

Information

Ingredients

Peanut Butter Ice Cream (Fresh Cream (20%), Peanut Butter (14%) (Roasted Peanuts, Peanut Oil, Sugar, Salt), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Roasted Peanuts, Egg Yolk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt), Belgian Milk Chocolate (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Roasted Peanuts

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts and Wheat

Storage

Keep stored below -18°C.Once thawed, do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

Number of uses

Contains 3 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • www.haagen-dazs.com
Net Contents

240ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g(70g) Bar%* (70g)
Energy 1719 kJ / 414 kcal1203 kJ / 290 kcal14%
Fat 31.5g22.0g31%
of which saturates 15.2g10.6g53%
Carbohydrate 23.1g16.2g6%
of which sugars 17.5g12.3g14%
Fibre 2.3g1.6g-
Protein 8.4g5.9g12%
Salt 0.25g0.18g3%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 3 portions---

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

