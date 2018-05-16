Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Stick Bar 3X80ml

- Energy1203 kJ 290 kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1719 kJ / 414 kcal
Product Description
- Peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter swirl and caramelised peanut, Belgian milk chocolate (19%) and roasted peanuts (3.5%).
- Haagen-Dazs ice cream bars. The perfect snack for an extraordinary moment.
- Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
- Indulge yourself in our extraordinary Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bar.
- 240ml = 210g
- Made with real cream
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 240ml
Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter Ice Cream (Fresh Cream (20%), Peanut Butter (14%) (Roasted Peanuts, Peanut Oil, Sugar, Salt), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Roasted Peanuts, Egg Yolk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt), Belgian Milk Chocolate (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Roasted Peanuts
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Wheat
Storage
Keep stored below -18°C.Once thawed, do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.
Number of uses
Contains 3 portions
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
- www.haagen-dazs.com
Net Contents
240ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|(70g) Bar
|%* (70g)
|Energy
|1719 kJ / 414 kcal
|1203 kJ / 290 kcal
|14%
|Fat
|31.5g
|22.0g
|31%
|of which saturates
|15.2g
|10.6g
|53%
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|16.2g
|6%
|of which sugars
|17.5g
|12.3g
|14%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.6g
|-
|Protein
|8.4g
|5.9g
|12%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.18g
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
