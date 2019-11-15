Chicago Town Takeaway Sweet Cola Bbq Stuffed Pizza 650G

Best Pizza ever
I no longer get Dominos because this pizza is that good!
The most Cole pizza ever, was like eating Christmas pudding - how on earth did this get past product testing!
Worst pizza to try and cook
So bad, it’s only worth one star. That’s only for how it tastes, which was actually lovely. As for the size and actually trying to get it into the oven to cook, forget it. You’ve got a better chance of putting a T-shirt on a velociraptor. When I tried to put it in the oven, it fell to bits and promptly ended up in the bin. I love pizza, but I’ll never buy this or any Chicago Town product again. In future, they should make it a little smaller and more manageable to transfer to the oven. This was just a farce.
Horrible
This was the worst pizza I've ever had(actually threw in the bin). The sweet taste is just too much and horrible. It made me throw up after one slice. I'll stick with the chicken and bacon one. Might be just my taste though.
This is the best frozen pizza 🍕 I have ever had and I’m sooo sad it’s a limited edition! Please make this a permanent product it’s sooo tasty! Yum yum yum 😋 perfection
Far too sweet and sickly
I like Chicago Town Takeaway pizzas, but not this one. It tastes far too sickly and sweet.