Chicago Town Takeaway Sweet Cola Bbq Stuffed Pizza 650G

2.5(6)Write a review
Chicago Town Takeaway Sweet Cola Bbq Stuffed Pizza 650G
£ 3.90
£0.60/100g
1/4 of a cooked pizza contains
  • Energy1789 kJ 425 kcal
    21%
  • Fat14g
    20%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with sticky sweet cola BBQ sauce, a blend of mozzarella and red Cheddar cheeses, smoke and flavour ham, mushrooms and red onions.
  • Our Takeaway range is made using our unique rising dough which puffs up proud in your oven so you can enjoy the fresh baked Takeaway taste at home. And ya know what, it comes stuffed with our awesome signature tomato sauce too. After perfecting the base, we paired it with a boatload of sticky sweet cola BBQ sauce, a loada mouth-watering ham, mushrooms, red onions and a loada mozzarella and red cheddar cheese. Welcome to the Chicago Town Takeaway Large Stuffed Crust Sticky Sweet Cola BBQ Pizza. Pizza? Yeah, we go to town on it.
  • Our Takeaway range is made using our unique rising dough which puffs up proud in your oven so you can enjoy the fresh baked Takeaway taste at home
  • Topped with a boatload of sticky sweet cola BBQ sauce, a loada mouth-watering ham, mushrooms, red onions and a loada mozzarella and red cheddar cheese
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Our amazing Takeaway dough bakes for the first time in your oven so you can see it rise before your eyes.
  • And hey, it comes with our awesome signature tomato sauce stuffed crust!
  • Welcome to the Chicago Town Takeaway Large Stuffed Crust Sticky Sweet Cola BBQ Pizza
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Blend of Mozzarella and Red Cheddar (with Colour Annatto) (13%), Tomato Puree, Water, Sticky Sweet Cola BBQ Sauce (9%) (Sugar, Water, Tomato Puree, Golden Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cola Flavour Syrup (Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Spices, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lime Juice, Maize Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Spice Extract), Morello Cherry Juice Concentrate, Maize Starch, Molasses, Garlic Puree, Salt, Smoked Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Spice Extract), Smoked Flavour Ham (6%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Ascorbate), Stabiliser (Di- and Triphosphates), Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Dextrose), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Red Onions (3%), Mushrooms (3%), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Gluten sources (Oats and Rye)

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°C, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 22-30 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and tomato sauce stuffed crust will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it.
  • This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,

Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake Per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake Adult
Energy - (kJ)11521789--
- kcal (Calories)27442521%2000
Fat 8.8g14g20%70g
of which saturates 5.0g7.8g39%20g
Carbohydrate 37g58g22%260g
of which sugars 7.2g11g12%90g
Protein 11g16g32%50g
Salt 1.2g1.8g30%6.0g

Best Pizza ever

5 stars

I no longer get Dominos because this pizza is that good!

The most Cole pizza ever, was like eating Christma

1 stars

The most Cole pizza ever, was like eating Christmas pudding - how on earth did this get past product testing!

Worst pizza to try and cook

1 stars

So bad, it’s only worth one star. That’s only for how it tastes, which was actually lovely. As for the size and actually trying to get it into the oven to cook, forget it. You’ve got a better chance of putting a T-shirt on a velociraptor. When I tried to put it in the oven, it fell to bits and promptly ended up in the bin. I love pizza, but I’ll never buy this or any Chicago Town product again. In future, they should make it a little smaller and more manageable to transfer to the oven. This was just a farce.

Horrible

1 stars

This was the worst pizza I've ever had(actually threw in the bin). The sweet taste is just too much and horrible. It made me throw up after one slice. I'll stick with the chicken and bacon one. Might be just my taste though.

This is the best frozen pizza 🍕 I have ever had a

5 stars

This is the best frozen pizza 🍕 I have ever had and I’m sooo sad it’s a limited edition! Please make this a permanent product it’s sooo tasty! Yum yum yum 😋 perfection

Far too sweet and sickly

1 stars

I like Chicago Town Takeaway pizzas, but not this one. It tastes far too sickly and sweet.

