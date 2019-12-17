Birds Eye 38 Crispy Chicken Dippers 697G

A bit pricey
I buy these for my grand child he loves them.
My kids love these chicken drippers.
Mingin
Chicken toe in my chicken dipper discrasful would never buy these again....
Chicken!!! It taste more like fish
Used to buy alot but lately the past month they taste more like fish than chicken love your steam veg though more flavour like how veg used to taste
Chicken Mush
Purchased these yesterday as i wanted the best for my guests, what can i say but might as well have purchased the shops own brand. Supposed to be 100% chicken breasts? I got mush ! I'll not buy these again...
Belta chicken
The best chicken dippers around, best served with potato smileys and baked beans. Been my favourite tea since I was 4 and will carry on being my favourite tea forever. Unique is the only word to describe these marvellous chicken dippers.