By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 38 Crispy Chicken Dippers 697G

3(6)Write a review
Birds Eye 38 Crispy Chicken Dippers 697G
£ 3.50
£5.03/kg

Offer

Per 5 chicken dippers (88g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy943kJ 226kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.87g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold Per 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Dippers formed from chopped marinated chicken breast coated in a light batter, prefried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Mumsnet rated
  • For more information please visit www.birdseye.co.uk/mumsnet
  • Our chicken dippers will always be made with 100% chicken breast, using just a few simple ingredients & nothing more. That's the difference with Birds Eye: You get our finest chicken, tasty & tender, raised responsibly by farmers we know & trust.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 50% chicken breast?
  • Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 50% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • 38** Chicken Dippers
  • **Average Dippers per pack
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 697g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (50%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sunflower Oil), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flour (Maize, Rice), Cornflour, Salt, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (E450, E500)#, Lactose (Milk), Wheat Starch, Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), # E450 and E500 are the basic ingredients of Baking Powder, which is used to make the batter light and crispy

Allergy Information

  • May also contain egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Your Chicken Dippers contain raw meat, please ensure that they are Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill:
Medium Grill 12 mins
Pre-heat grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas mark 7 15 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Place on a baking tray.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

697g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100g Provides:Per 5 Dippers (88g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1032kJ943kJ
- kcal247kcal226kcal
Fat 13.0g12.0g
- of which Saturates 1.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate 20.0g18.0g
- of which Sugars 0.6g0.5g
Fibre 0.9g0.8g
Protein 12.0g11.0g
Salt 0.99g0.87g
This pack contains 7 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

A bit pricey

5 stars

I buy these for my grand child he loves them.

My kids love these chicken drippers.

5 stars

My kids love these chicken drippers.

Mingin

1 stars

Chicken toe in my chicken dipper discrasful would never buy these again....

Chicken!!! It taste more like fish

1 stars

Used to buy alot but lately the past month they taste more like fish than chicken love your steam veg though more flavour like how veg used to taste

Chicken Mush

2 stars

Purchased these yesterday as i wanted the best for my guests, what can i say but might as well have purchased the shops own brand. Supposed to be 100% chicken breasts? I got mush ! I'll not buy these again...

Belta chicken

5 stars

The best chicken dippers around, best served with potato smileys and baked beans. Been my favourite tea since I was 4 and will carry on being my favourite tea forever. Unique is the only word to describe these marvellous chicken dippers.

Usually bought next

Birds Eye 30 Omega 3 Fish Fingers 840G

£ 3.50
£4.17/kg

Offer

Mccain Smiles 454G

£ 1.30
£2.87/kg

Mccain Crispy French Fries 1.4Kg

£ 2.50
£1.79/kg

Offer

Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs 450G

£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here