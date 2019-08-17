Birds Eye 22 Chicken Dippers 403G

Very tasty
Good quality nice flavor
Love the dippers
Whole family love these dippers. Family favourite!
More coating less chicken
Disappointed they used to be nice but once again another company cutting cost, wafer thin chicken and too much coating
Great!
SO happy I bought these for my kids, they eat them all the time and they taste amazing.
Tasteless
I found this product to be totally tasteless. Looking at the ingredients, it is also high in fat, particularly saturated fat and high in salt. Junk food in a bag
Doesn't look/taste like real chicken
Bought these a few times always swayed by 100% chicken breast. But looks processed and found what looked like part of a rubber band in one. Vile.
Poor!
Gave theses to my children after my daughter complained they where hard I found bone in them! Not impressed
dippy for dippers
These big dippers are the perfect vehicle for ketchup.
Mingin
Chicken toe in my chicken dipper discrasful would never buy these again....
Eeee
Was enjoying a snack of chicken dippers with my friends and found a chicken foot in one of them