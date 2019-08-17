By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 22 Chicken Dippers 403G

2.5(14)Write a review
Birds Eye 22 Chicken Dippers 403G
Per 5 chicken dippers (88g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy943kJ 226kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.87g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Dippers formed from chopped marinated chicken breast coated in a light batter, prefried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Mumsnet Rated
  • For more information please visit www.birdseye.co.uk/mumsnet
  • Our Chicken Dippers will always be made with 100% chicken breast, using just a few simple ingredients & nothing more. That's the difference with Birds Eye: You get our finest chicken, tasty & tender, raised responsibly by farmers we know & trust.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 50% chicken breast?
  • Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 50% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever
  • 22** Chicken Dippers
  • **Average Dippers per pack
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 403g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (50%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sunflower Oil), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flour (Maize, Rice), Cornflour, Salt, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (E450, E500)#, Lactose (Milk), Wheat Starch, Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), # E450 and E550 are the basic ingredients of Baking Powder, which is used to make the Batter Light and Crispy

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Your Chicken Dippers contain raw meat, please ensure that they are Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, Grill:
Medium Grill 12 Mins
Pre-heat grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C Fan 190°C Gas Mark 7 15 Mins
Pre-heat oven.
Place on a baking tray.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

403g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 5 Dippers (88g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1032kJ943kJ
- kcal247kcal226kcal
Fat13.0g12.0g
- of which Saturates1.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate20.0g18.0g
- of which Sugars0.6g0.5g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein12.0g11.0g
Salt0.99g0.87g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

14 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

5 stars

Good quality nice flavor

Love the dippers

5 stars

Whole family love these dippers. Family favourite!

More coating less chicken

1 stars

Disappointed they used to be nice but once again another company cutting cost, wafer thin chicken and too much coating

Great!

5 stars

SO happy I bought these for my kids, they eat them all the time and they taste amazing.

Tasteless

1 stars

I found this product to be totally tasteless. Looking at the ingredients, it is also high in fat, particularly saturated fat and high in salt. Junk food in a bag

Doesn't look/taste like real chicken

1 stars

Bought these a few times always swayed by 100% chicken breast. But looks processed and found what looked like part of a rubber band in one. Vile.

Poor!

1 stars

Gave theses to my children after my daughter complained they where hard I found bone in them! Not impressed

dippy for dippers

5 stars

These big dippers are the perfect vehicle for ketchup.

Mingin

1 stars

Chicken toe in my chicken dipper discrasful would never buy these again....

Eeee

1 stars

Was enjoying a snack of chicken dippers with my friends and found a chicken foot in one of them

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

