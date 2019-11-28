By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Grated Cheddar 450G

Creamfields Grated Cheddar 450G
£ 2.24
£4.98/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1724kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Grated Cheddar cheese.
  • Smooth & creamy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using milk from Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1724kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.2g10.3g
Saturates21.3g6.4g
Carbohydrate2.1g0.6g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g7.5g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 15 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Good cheese 🧀👍

5 stars

Good value for money and tasty.

Mozzarella Anyone?

3 stars

I hate to criticise if this is a small independent business but this cheese just didn't have the consistency of cheddar at all. It wouldn't flow out of the bag without shaking vigorously as it was sticking together due to dampness of product. Much more like a supermarket grated mozzarella I thought. It did however taste reasonable when used as a cauliflower cheese topping, not had it uncooked. It's not that expensive either

Tasteless

2 stars

Tasteless, I bought it because it was the only mild cheese available that wasn't a large block, never a lot of choice in the Cosham Tesco! I won't be buying it again, thankfully my dog is a cheese freak, so he's eating it sprinkled on his meat.

yummy

5 stars

creamy tastey lovely and easy

Cheap but cheerful.

5 stars

We order this every week. Despite being ready grated it's not expensive. Tasty and versatile.

No taste.

2 stars

Very mild no taste, not as good a value as tescos value grated chedder which seems to be discontinued or not available anymore,very dissapointed.

Flavourless, dry with too much potato starch.

2 stars

Unfortunately there's so much potato starch on it to stop it from sticking together that it is very thin slithers, dry and looks mouldy and doesn't taste of cheese. Very disappointed.

Huge bag, 'grate' cheese!

5 stars

Good quality freshly grated cheese. Not strong enough for me in sandwiches etc. I use it for jacket potatoes, omelettes, toast, pizza topping etc. Great value and I always have a couple of bags in the freezer. It doesn't clump together and no need to defrost.

