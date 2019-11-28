Creamfields Grated Cheddar 450G

Good cheese 🧀👍
Good value for money and tasty.
Mozzarella Anyone?
I hate to criticise if this is a small independent business but this cheese just didn't have the consistency of cheddar at all. It wouldn't flow out of the bag without shaking vigorously as it was sticking together due to dampness of product. Much more like a supermarket grated mozzarella I thought. It did however taste reasonable when used as a cauliflower cheese topping, not had it uncooked. It's not that expensive either
Tasteless
Tasteless, I bought it because it was the only mild cheese available that wasn't a large block, never a lot of choice in the Cosham Tesco! I won't be buying it again, thankfully my dog is a cheese freak, so he's eating it sprinkled on his meat.
yummy
creamy tastey lovely and easy
Cheap but cheerful.
We order this every week. Despite being ready grated it's not expensive. Tasty and versatile.
No taste.
Very mild no taste, not as good a value as tescos value grated chedder which seems to be discontinued or not available anymore,very dissapointed.
Flavourless, dry with too much potato starch.
Unfortunately there's so much potato starch on it to stop it from sticking together that it is very thin slithers, dry and looks mouldy and doesn't taste of cheese. Very disappointed.
Huge bag, 'grate' cheese!
Good quality freshly grated cheese. Not strong enough for me in sandwiches etc. I use it for jacket potatoes, omelettes, toast, pizza topping etc. Great value and I always have a couple of bags in the freezer. It doesn't clump together and no need to defrost.