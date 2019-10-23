By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Mild Cheddar 10 Slices 200G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 0.99
£4.95/kg
One slice
  • Energy345kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Mild Cheddar cheese slices.
  • Smooth & creamy
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Mild Cheddar Cheese Slices (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (20g)
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal345kJ / 83kcal
Fat34.9g7.0g
Saturates21.7g4.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g5.1g
Salt1.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

For the price this cheese is really good. Just sim

5 stars

For the price this cheese is really good. Just simple cheese

Would not buy again

2 stars

No taste and not a nice texture.

