Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo 90Ml

A really nice moisturising shampoo. It has a nice creamy consistency which doesn’t leave your hair too heavy.
Absolutely love this shampoo, having an interactive thyroid causes me to have dry hair but this shampoo really is a miracle.
My favourite shampoo and conditioner have dry hair and this really makes a difference
Leaves my dry hair in good condition. Best product I have ever used.
Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo are amazing!!! Helps so good to condition and hydrate my dry ends!!! Hughly recommend!
Gorgeous smell! Would definitely use it again and recommend it to others!
this stuff rocks its brilliant not much more i can say as it does what it says on the bottle apart from it smells nicer on hair than from bottle
Alongside the Miracle Moist shampoo I adore this product and have never gone back to any other since I discovered the Aussie brand. My hair is smoother and feels really good. Wouldn't change anything about it!
I adore this product and have never gone back to any other since I discovered the Aussie brand. I love the smell (it reminds me of bubble gum!) and used with Miracle moist conditioner it's made a huge difference to my hair, which had tends to a bit in the dry side. I can't praise it highly enough - it's brilliant!
Hair feels clean and looks healthy and shiny. Smells good too.