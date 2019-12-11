Bundaberg Ginger Beer 4 X 375Ml

Avoid, This is not the original Bundaberg anymore
Used to love this item, now it has a metallic metal taste, and a completely different viscosity on the tongue. On checking the expiry dates and also buying from a another source I discovered they have reformulated it to be reduced sugar. Avoid this product its now awful. Lushcombe and Fevertree do exceptional alternatives that taste marvellous unlike this modified insult to the original Bundaberg product.
Bought the Bundaberg ginger beer from Carlisle Ros
Bought the Bundaberg ginger beer from Carlisle Rosehill store, enjoyed it and returned to store to buy more but they now no longer stock the Bundaberg ginger beer--Why
Ginger beer as it should taste
This has to be the best ginger beer. Ginger beer that tastes like it used to, instead of the sugary water that tends to be all to common. Excellent for a refresher.
Weak Ginger Taste
This is disappointing, the ginger struggles to be tasted through the sweetness. There are much better ginger beers out there and they didn't have to travel half way round the world to get here. Belvoir & Fentimans are much better.