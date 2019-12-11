By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bundaberg Ginger Beer 4 X 375Ml

Bundaberg Ginger Beer 4 X 375Ml
Product Description

  • Ginger Beer
  • For more information and recipe ideas visit www.bundaberg.com
  • Brewed to be Better
  • Our famous Bundaberg Ginger Beer is Australia's favourite. Craft brewed from a family recipe that's been handed down from generation to generation, it's the jewel in the crown at Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.
  • Made with the finest, locally grown ginger and sugarcane, there's simply no compromise in ingredients or quality. It's the real deal! That's why it takes our expert brewers up to three days to brew every batch, ensuring maximum flavour in every bottle. And what a bottle it is! In the classic Bundaberg shape topped with the iconic rip cap. Before you pop one open, hold it upside down and you can actually see the real brewed ginger pieces forming a flavour-filled cloud.
  • Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is an iconic Australian family-owned business, based in the small Australian town that shares its name, Bundaberg.
  • Established in 1968, the company had a vision to create craft brewed premium non-alcoholic beverages using time-honoured brewing methods and the best quality ingredients, including real roots, fruits, herbs and spices. Despite the passing of time, very little has changed in the way Bundaberg Brewed Drinks make its beverages.
  • Carbonated ginger drink
  • Craft brewed over 3 days
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Bundaberg Brewed Drinks UK Pty Ltd.,
  • Bundaberg Brewed Drinks,
  • Horley Green House,
  • HX3 6AS,
  • United Kingdom.

4 x 375ml

Avoid, This is not the original Bundaberg anymore

1 stars

Used to love this item, now it has a metallic metal taste, and a completely different viscosity on the tongue. On checking the expiry dates and also buying from a another source I discovered they have reformulated it to be reduced sugar. Avoid this product its now awful. Lushcombe and Fevertree do exceptional alternatives that taste marvellous unlike this modified insult to the original Bundaberg product.

Bought the Bundaberg ginger beer from Carlisle Ros

5 stars

Bought the Bundaberg ginger beer from Carlisle Rosehill store, enjoyed it and returned to store to buy more but they now no longer stock the Bundaberg ginger beer--Why

Ginger beer as it should taste

5 stars

This has to be the best ginger beer. Ginger beer that tastes like it used to, instead of the sugary water that tends to be all to common. Excellent for a refresher.

Weak Ginger Taste

2 stars

This is disappointing, the ginger struggles to be tasted through the sweetness. There are much better ginger beers out there and they didn't have to travel half way round the world to get here. Belvoir & Fentimans are much better.

