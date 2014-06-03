Bkids Carrier Flip Advance 4 In 1

Product Description
- 4 position carrier, adapting to your little one's needs
- Easily transformed from being inward facing to outward facing
- Padded head support and handy wonder-cover dribble bib
- - 4 ways to carry your baby. Suitable to carry children 3.6-14.5 kgs
- - Includes wonder cover 2-in 1 bib to protect your carrier and clothes
- - Adjustable seat, leg openings, straps and waist belt for a completely customized fit
- Along with its multiple carrying options and grow with baby flexibility this convertible wonder offers an ergonomic seat for optimal baby hip positioning, a super supportive waist belt and adjustable padded straps for long term wearability. 4 ways to carry: Facing in narrow seat for newborns, facing in wide seat for older babies, facing out narrow seat for babies with head control and back carry wide seat for older babies and toddlers. Includes the Clever Wonder cover 2 in 1 bib to protect your carrier and clothes. Machine washable
- Suitable to carry children 3.6-14.5 kgs
Information
Warnings
- Fall Hazard - Infants can fall through a wide leg opening or out of carrier.
- Adjust leg openings to fit baby's legs snugly.
- Before each use, make sure all fasteners are secure.
- Take special care when leaning or walking.
- Never bend at waist; bend at knees.
- Suffocation Hazard - Infants under 4 months can suffocate
- in this product if face is pressed tight against your body.
- Do not strap infant too tight against your body.
- Allow room for head movement.
- Keep infant's face free from obstructions at all times.
Safety information
Fall Hazard - Infants can fall through a wide leg opening or out of carrier. Adjust leg openings to fit baby's legs snugly. Before each use, make sure all fasteners are secure. Take special care when leaning or walking. Never bend at waist; bend at knees. Suffocation Hazard - Infants under 4 months can suffocate in this product if face is pressed tight against your body. Do not strap infant too tight against your body. Allow room for head movement. Keep infant's face free from obstructions at all times.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020