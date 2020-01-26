By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sally Hansen Miracle Nail Thickener 13.3Ml

3.5(57)Write a review
Sally Hansen Miracle Nail Thickener 13.3Ml
£ 10.00
£75.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Miracle Nail Thickener Clear
  • Weak nails need a miracle? With Sally Hansen Miracle Nail Thickener, get up to 70% thicker nails in just 4 days!* Bolster soft, thin and ridged nails with this emergency thickener. *Measured layers of nail protection. Apply 1 coat to bare nails. For extra thin nails, apply daily for up to 4 days. Use alone or as a base coat.
  • Pack size: 13.3ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply 1 coat to bare nails. For extra thin nails, apply daily for up to 4 days. Use alone or as a base coat.

Name and address

  • 1400 Broadway Road,
  • Sanford,
  • NC 27332.

Return to

  • Henwood DC Coty UK,
  • Henwood Ind Est,
  • Ashford,
  • Kent,
  • TN24 8DH.

Split nails!

1 stars

IT SPLIT SEVERAL OF MY NAILS!!! i have extremely thin nails and was looking for something to make them stronger and this made me nails worse! DO NOT BUY!

Stronger nails

5 stars

I have been using this on my nails for the last week now. I am a nail biter so I have really weak and brittle nails. After applying this for only a week I have already noticed a difference. Plus with the nail strengthener on I have been less likely to bite my nails [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting

4 stars

The Sally Hansen miracle nail thickener is great when you want to grow and strengthen your nails! Easy to apply and long lasting. Great for a top coat or base. I would definitely recommend to try it out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works miracles

4 stars

My nails are the bane of my life , they have ridges , dont grow quickly and are very bendy when they get over a certain length and then they break . This miracle nail thickener promises a lot of things and I can honestly say that these promises are not broken . After the first coat my nails felt stronger and were not bendy, the ridges were still there but not as noticable as before . My nails were shiny and looked so much healthier . The nail thickener lasted well and I managed to keep it on without retouching for around 4 days ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

I’ve used this twice and it leaves a nice shimmer to the nail and they look stronger, the smell is quit strong but overall it’s a good product and I would have to use couple of more times to see the results but so far so good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing nail polish

5 stars

I have always struggled with thin and brittle nails. I have been using this every time I do my nails and they really seem to have improved. I always found that doing to washing up or having a soak in the bath my nails became really bendy, with this polish on they feel a lot stronger! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice thickness

2 stars

This product comes in a nice bottle, good size. I used it every day for a week and yes it made them stronger but only a little, it also chipped off very easily, I will continue to try to use the product but honestly it is not what I expected it to be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not all that

2 stars

Had this product a few weeks now , I suffer with brittleness on my nails they peel and break so easily. I don’t think this is what it’s hyped up to be it has to be applied daily , it chips easily and runs so fast when applying to the nail . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the tin

4 stars

I use shellac a lot and I between I use this for my nails and it’s great. Does what it says and I like the Sally products I’ve tried so far. It’s good value for money and just overall a good products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing for fragile nails

5 stars

I have a natural long nails.which is thin,brittle and so fragile.all my nails were never equal.but since I have start using the sally Hansen nail thickener it has definitely did wonder to my nails.i feel the strong and sturdy feeling on my nails and It has made my nails very strong.i would say for some people it may take some time to work but don't loose hope and keep using as directed.it definitely works as it worked with my nails now I mostly use sally hansen products.would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

