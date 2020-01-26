Sally Hansen Miracle Nail Thickener 13.3Ml

Split nails! 1 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 26th January 2020 IT SPLIT SEVERAL OF MY NAILS!!! i have extremely thin nails and was looking for something to make them stronger and this made me nails worse! DO NOT BUY!

Stronger nails 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 6th December 2019 I have been using this on my nails for the last week now. I am a nail biter so I have really weak and brittle nails. After applying this for only a week I have already noticed a difference. Plus with the nail strengthener on I have been less likely to bite my nails [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 1st December 2019 The Sally Hansen miracle nail thickener is great when you want to grow and strengthen your nails! Easy to apply and long lasting. Great for a top coat or base. I would definitely recommend to try it out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works miracles 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 28th November 2019 My nails are the bane of my life , they have ridges , dont grow quickly and are very bendy when they get over a certain length and then they break . This miracle nail thickener promises a lot of things and I can honestly say that these promises are not broken . After the first coat my nails felt stronger and were not bendy, the ridges were still there but not as noticable as before . My nails were shiny and looked so much healthier . The nail thickener lasted well and I managed to keep it on without retouching for around 4 days ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 28th November 2019 I’ve used this twice and it leaves a nice shimmer to the nail and they look stronger, the smell is quit strong but overall it’s a good product and I would have to use couple of more times to see the results but so far so good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing nail polish 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 28th November 2019 I have always struggled with thin and brittle nails. I have been using this every time I do my nails and they really seem to have improved. I always found that doing to washing up or having a soak in the bath my nails became really bendy, with this polish on they feel a lot stronger! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice thickness 2 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 28th November 2019 This product comes in a nice bottle, good size. I used it every day for a week and yes it made them stronger but only a little, it also chipped off very easily, I will continue to try to use the product but honestly it is not what I expected it to be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not all that 2 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 27th November 2019 Had this product a few weeks now , I suffer with brittleness on my nails they peel and break so easily. I don’t think this is what it’s hyped up to be it has to be applied daily , it chips easily and runs so fast when applying to the nail . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the tin 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 27th November 2019 I use shellac a lot and I between I use this for my nails and it’s great. Does what it says and I like the Sally products I’ve tried so far. It’s good value for money and just overall a good products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]