Sally Hansen Nail Growth Miracle 13.3Ml

4(89)Write a review
£ 10.00
£75.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Nail Growth Miracle Serum Clear
  • Seeing is believing! Get visibly longer nails in just 5 days with Sally Hansen's Nailgrowth Miracle®. This salon-strength emergency treatment eliminates brittleness, protects against splitting and tearing and encourages growth. Our exclusive Soy Protein formula helps strengthen and lengthen, while Keratin helps defend against damage and Collagen and Multi-Vitamins promote healthy nails. Brush Nailgrowth Miracle® onto nails and cuticles. Massage gently. Replace cap tightly. Nailgrowth Miracle® may be used over nail color. Keep a bottle handy - you never know when nails will need a miracle!
  • Pack size: 13.3ML

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

89 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthy nails

4 stars

I used this to help the condition of my nails, following a nail biting phase and have used for one month now. My nails do look healthy and have grown well, they also have a lovely shine from the polish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blast from the past!

5 stars

I remember my mother using this years ago, I went and purchased 3 bottles of this magic recipe! ❤

It did more damage to my nails

1 stars

I used the product just like it said and it did more harm to my nails. I was better with nothing on them.

Love it

5 stars

This is a really good nail polish to use as a base coat as well as helping your nails to grow. After a week of using it, I did noticed a difference in nail growth and my nails were longer than if I didn’t use it or just used a normal base coat before putting colour on top. Also I little goes a long way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Results in 5 Days!

5 stars

Needed something to help peeling and breaking nails get stronger. Bought along with the Cuticle Massage Cream this because of the Sally Hansen reputation and benefits of the keratin and apricot oil in both products respectively. Applied Sunday (12/15), got the flu (12/18), in bed resting and looked at my hand (12/20) and immediately noticed the difference. It works!

Nails grew, but not very strong

3 stars

I was really excited to try the Miracle Nailgrowth. My nails don't grow very fast and when they do finally get some length, they break. I used it for a couple of weeks and was really impressed with how fast my nails grew, but I was disappointed that they seemed weaker than before. I'll keep using it to see if they improve, but not very impressed with the overall result. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this - classic!

5 stars

Great product that really helps my weak nails. I have used this product so many times and always go back. I have really ruined my nails over the years so a go to product for me if I am honest. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nails are growing

3 stars

Well after using this for a little while now I can say that my nails do seem to be growing quite well and when the product is on they look quite nice and shiny. Only thing is when taken off they are a bit dry! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect For Recovering Nail Biters!

4 stars

I've bitten my nails for years. Yes I know...bad habit! I've decided that this umteenth attempt at stopping will be successful. However, as previous nail biters will attest to, growing nails can be a massive pain when they take an age after being stumps for so long. I have patience...but not when it comes to growing nails so I was excited to see if this product would do as it claim to do. I can say that after using it my nails did grow quicker than my other attempt at stopping nailbiting and it did make my nail feel smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good results as promised

4 stars

I have a terrible habit of biting my nails and wanted something to help me grow them. Thos product promised results in 5 days so thought I'd give it a try. It can either be used on it's own as a clear polis or as a base coat. I used it on it's own and it applies like a normal varnish and gives nails a nice shine. After 5 days I can definitely see a difference even with some biting! The varnish also was quite durable and stayed on for all 5 days without much chipping. Overall a nice polish that does the job it says. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 89 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

