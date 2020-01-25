Sally Hansen Nail Growth Miracle 13.3Ml

Healthy nails 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 25th January 2020 I used this to help the condition of my nails, following a nail biting phase and have used for one month now. My nails do look healthy and have grown well, they also have a lovely shine from the polish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blast from the past! 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 15th January 2020 I remember my mother using this years ago, I went and purchased 3 bottles of this magic recipe! ❤

It did more damage to my nails 1 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 11th January 2020 I used the product just like it said and it did more harm to my nails. I was better with nothing on them.

Love it 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 1st January 2020 This is a really good nail polish to use as a base coat as well as helping your nails to grow. After a week of using it, I did noticed a difference in nail growth and my nails were longer than if I didn’t use it or just used a normal base coat before putting colour on top. Also I little goes a long way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Results in 5 Days! 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 20th December 2019 Needed something to help peeling and breaking nails get stronger. Bought along with the Cuticle Massage Cream this because of the Sally Hansen reputation and benefits of the keratin and apricot oil in both products respectively. Applied Sunday (12/15), got the flu (12/18), in bed resting and looked at my hand (12/20) and immediately noticed the difference. It works!

Nails grew, but not very strong 3 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 11th December 2019 I was really excited to try the Miracle Nailgrowth. My nails don't grow very fast and when they do finally get some length, they break. I used it for a couple of weeks and was really impressed with how fast my nails grew, but I was disappointed that they seemed weaker than before. I'll keep using it to see if they improve, but not very impressed with the overall result. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this - classic! 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 3rd December 2019 Great product that really helps my weak nails. I have used this product so many times and always go back. I have really ruined my nails over the years so a go to product for me if I am honest. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nails are growing 3 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 1st December 2019 Well after using this for a little while now I can say that my nails do seem to be growing quite well and when the product is on they look quite nice and shiny. Only thing is when taken off they are a bit dry! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect For Recovering Nail Biters! 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 1st December 2019 I've bitten my nails for years. Yes I know...bad habit! I've decided that this umteenth attempt at stopping will be successful. However, as previous nail biters will attest to, growing nails can be a massive pain when they take an age after being stumps for so long. I have patience...but not when it comes to growing nails so I was excited to see if this product would do as it claim to do. I can say that after using it my nails did grow quicker than my other attempt at stopping nailbiting and it did make my nail feel smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]