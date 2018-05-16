Gillette Fusion 5 Shave Gel Sensitive 75Ml

- Gillette Fusion5 Ultra Sensitive men's shaving gel features Ultra Comfort Complex, which cools to soothe and helps protect skin during the shave to leave it feeling clean and comfortable. This shave gel is suitable for sensitive skin and provides incredible skin comfort. Use with a Fusion5 razor for comfort before, during and after the shave.
- Men's shaving gel for incredible skin comfort
- Leaves skin feeling clean and comfortable
- Gel formula is suitable for sensitive skin
- Ultra Comfort Complex cools to soothe and helps protect skin during the shave
Ingredients
Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Parfum, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-90M, Menthol, PEG-23M, Myristic Acid, Linalool, BHT, Limonene, Lauric Acid, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Silica, PVM/MA Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methylparaben, Lecithin, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Propylparaben, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, CI 42053, CI 42090
United Kingdom
- Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 9.0% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 445 53 883
Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
75 ℮
