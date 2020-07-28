By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grahams Skyr Strawberry Yogurt 450G

Grahams Skyr Strawberry Yogurt 450G

£ 1.29
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Skyr Yogurt
  Made from pure Scottish milk, live cultures and carefully sourced fruit, they're fat free, high in protein and 30% less sugar than other flavoured yogurts. Extraordinarily tasty and in a variety of flavours: naturals, strawberry, lemon, victoria plum, superberry and passion fruit, mango & papaya. Inspired by the purity of Scotland and the freshness of Iceland, they're the perfect choice for your family for breakfast, snacks, lunch and supper.
  • Carol & Robert
  • Fat free
  • Reduced sugar
  • High protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G
Information

Ingredients

Skyr Yogurts (Milk) (86%), Strawberries (7%), Sugar, Water, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Consume within 3 days of opening. Do not freeze. Use by: See lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please stir before use

Name and address

  • Airthrey Kerse Farm,
  • FK9 4RW.

Return to

  • Airthrey Kerse Farm,
  • FK9 4RW.
  • grahamsfamilydairy.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 342kJ/81kcal
Fat 0.4g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrate 9.2g
(of which sugars 6.9g)
Protein 10.2g
Salt 0.1g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)-

