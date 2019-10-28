Tesco Smoked Ham And Egg Sandwich
- Energy1436kJ 341kcal17%
- Fat8.3g12%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 729kJ / 173kcal
Product Description
- Hard-boiled egg, smoked formed ham and egg mayonnaise in malted brown bread.
- Tesco SMOKED HAM & EGG Ham layered with hard boiled egg and egg mayonnaise Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
- BEECHWOOD SMOKED HAM Our chef's recipe layers beechwood smoked ham with hard boiled egg and egg mayonnaise. CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Hard-Boiled Egg (33%), Smoked Formed Ham (22%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Malted Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Smoked Formed Ham contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|729kJ / 173kcal
|1436kJ / 341kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19.6g
|38.6g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|13.1g
|25.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
