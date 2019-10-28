By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Ham And Egg Sandwich

Tesco Smoked Ham And Egg Sandwich
£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1436kJ 341kcal
    17%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 729kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Hard-boiled egg, smoked formed ham and egg mayonnaise in malted brown bread.
  • Tesco SMOKED HAM & EGG Ham layered with hard boiled egg and egg mayonnaise Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
  • BEECHWOOD SMOKED HAM Our chef's recipe layers beechwood smoked ham with hard boiled egg and egg mayonnaise. CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Hard-Boiled Egg (33%), Smoked Formed Ham (22%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Malted Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Smoked Formed Ham contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy729kJ / 173kcal1436kJ / 341kcal
Fat4.2g8.3g
Saturates1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate19.6g38.6g
Sugars1.0g2.0g
Fibre2.2g4.3g
Protein13.1g25.8g
Salt0.8g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

