Tesco Italian Salad 255G

Very tasty
This is one of the most tastiest salad boxes I have had. I purchased many times in Somerset but unfortunately not available in the East Midlands. Come on Tesco roll it out !!!
Salad yum, sauce TOO SALTY (so don't add it!)
Salad and it's ingredients are fine, very nice in fact, EXCEPT the basil paste/sauce is way too salty. If you add the basil sauce it's almost inedible, so add your own olive oil/pesto instead! Please Tesco reduce the unnecessary salt!
The previous recipe was lovely but I am not sure a
The previous recipe was lovely but I am not sure about this new version.