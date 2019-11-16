By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Salad 255G

Tesco Italian Salad 255G
£ 3.00
£1.18/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy850kJ 205kcal
    10%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 664kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of salad leaves with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese pearls, Piccolo cherry tomatoes, semi dried tomatoes, basil bruschetta croutons and a pesto dressing sachet.
  • Mozzarella, semi sundried tomatoes, croutons, inspired by Italy.
  • With pesto dressing Mozzarella, semi sundried tomatoes, croutons, inspired by Italy
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spinach, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Piccolo Cherry Tomato, Green Pesto [Sunflower Oil, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Semi Dried Cherry Tomato Halves (7%), Basil Bruschetta Croutons [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Basil, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt], Rocket, Chard, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

255g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (128g)
Energy664kJ / 160kcal850kJ / 205kcal
Fat11.6g14.8g
Saturates3.4g4.4g
Carbohydrate6.1g7.8g
Sugars2.5g3.2g
Fibre1.9g2.4g
Protein6.8g8.7g
Salt1.0g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Very tasty

5 stars

This is one of the most tastiest salad boxes I have had. I purchased many times in Somerset but unfortunately not available in the East Midlands. Come on Tesco roll it out !!!

Salad yum, sauce TOO SALTY (so don't add it!)

3 stars

Salad and it's ingredients are fine, very nice in fact, EXCEPT the basil paste/sauce is way too salty. If you add the basil sauce it's almost inedible, so add your own olive oil/pesto instead! Please Tesco reduce the unnecessary salt!

The previous recipe was lovely but I am not sure a

3 stars

The previous recipe was lovely but I am not sure about this new version.

