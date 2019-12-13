By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400G

Write a review
Eastmans Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400G
£ 1.45
£0.36/100g
1/4 of a quiche
  • Energy1066kJ 256kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1066kJ / 256kcal

Product Description

  • Apple wood smoked reformed bacon with added water and mature Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and single cream in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • EASTMANS CHEESE & BACON QUICHE
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Apple Wood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water (11%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Apple Wood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. OVEN From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a quiche (100g)do not print this column
Energy1066kJ / 256kcal1066kJ / 256kcal
Fat15.8g15.8g
Saturates6.4g6.4g
Carbohydrate19.5g19.5g
Sugars2.1g2.1g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein8.4g8.4g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

11 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Proper tasteless

1 stars

Bad quality, tasteless, the best bit was the crust! Don’t bother buying!

Truly awful

1 stars

The packaging belies the tasteless product within. The addition of some salt wouldn't go amiss. A total waste of money!

Dont buy

1 stars

Tastless, dont waste your money.

Very Tasty!

4 stars

This makes a very nice addition to my lunchtime salads. Very nice balanced flavours and a creamy texture

Quiche to be avoided.

2 stars

Poor ingredients, and quite not healthy. To be avoided..Quiche

Eastman Quiche

1 stars

This is the most totally bland and tasteless quiche I have ever tasted. Tesco own is tons better. Definitely will not be buying again

It was like eating tasteless cardboard

2 stars

No taste. Like eating cardboard. The bacon in it was rubbish. Sorry you did your best.

Contains palm oil

1 stars

Contains palm oil

Very bland

2 stars

This is very bland. no flavour at all.

One of the best we have had deserves 5 stars .

5 stars

One of the best we have had deserves 5 stars .

1-10 of 11 reviews

