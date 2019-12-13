Eastmans Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400G

Proper tasteless
Bad quality, tasteless, the best bit was the crust! Don’t bother buying!
Truly awful
The packaging belies the tasteless product within. The addition of some salt wouldn't go amiss. A total waste of money!
Dont buy
Tastless, dont waste your money.
Very Tasty!
This makes a very nice addition to my lunchtime salads. Very nice balanced flavours and a creamy texture
Quiche to be avoided.
Poor ingredients, and quite not healthy. To be avoided..Quiche
Eastman Quiche
This is the most totally bland and tasteless quiche I have ever tasted. Tesco own is tons better. Definitely will not be buying again
It was like eating tasteless cardboard
No taste. Like eating cardboard. The bacon in it was rubbish. Sorry you did your best.
Contains palm oil
Contains palm oil
Very bland
This is very bland. no flavour at all.
One of the best we have had deserves 5 stars .
