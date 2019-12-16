By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G

2.5(9)Write a review
Eastmans Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G
£ 1.45
£0.36/100g
1/4 of a quiche
  • Energy1036kJ 249kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.3g
    22%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheeses and onion baked with eggs and single cream in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • EASTMANS CHEESE & ONION QUICHE
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Onion (9%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Whole (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (2.5%), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Chive, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Processing Aids (Calcium Sulphate, L-Cysteine, Citric Acid).

Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.

Medium Fat Soft Cheese contains: Milk)(Water, Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Starter Culture, Salt.

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Milk, Salt, Vegetarian Rennet, Colour (Annatto), Starter Culture.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Oven from chilled: 200˚C / Fan 180˚C / Gas 6 20 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven from frozen: 200˚C / Fan 180˚C / Gas 6 40 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1036kJ / 249kcal1036kJ / 249kcal
Fat15.3g15.3g
Saturates6.5g6.5g
Carbohydrate19.7g19.7g
Sugars2.6g2.6g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein7.4g7.4g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Unhappy Christmas Elf, next time leave on shelf

2 stars

Bought 2! They were tasteless. Had to doctor them to make them paletable, ie: sprinkle salt on top then grate mature cheese on top, then put them in the oven to melt cheese. As a vegetarian I expect a little bit better than this. There is nothing worse than cold, coagulated, tasteless food in your mouth. Sorry, not happy 😠😱

Terrible

1 stars

Terrible absolutely no taste so bland. I did expect to even taste some onion but nothing

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting. I took 2 bites and threw it out.

Tasteless.

1 stars

Nice and deep filled creamy quiche but it most certainly is NOT 'proper tasty'! There is not a single grain of seasoning in the whole thing making practically inedible. Yuck! :(

Good quality and NO PLASTIC.

5 stars

Good quality and NO PLASTIC.

Tasty dinner and v good price!

5 stars

Tasty dinner and v good price!

Great quality , tasty

5 stars

Great quality , tasty

Ambiguous instructions. It seems to need cooking.

2 stars

Have not used it yet. I expect to be able to eat quiche without further heating or cooking. The instructions are ambiguous. I would assume 20mins in a very hot oven is cooking! Why not microwave an individual slice? Covering it in some way would prevent 'popping' the bacon. I usually use thin slices of cheese. The appearance of the crust suggests it is half cooked. It should be clear that the content of the box is not at all as illustrated. Instructions are in rather small feint print. I bought this in a heat wave to have with salad, so a hot oven is the last thing one wants.

Don't Bother

1 stars

I'm sure Tesco will not allow this to be seen BUT this Quiche is the worst I've ever tasted, tasteless, I could not finish it rather buy for twice this price that is eatable

