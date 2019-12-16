Eastmans Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G

Unhappy Christmas Elf, next time leave on shelf
Bought 2! They were tasteless. Had to doctor them to make them paletable, ie: sprinkle salt on top then grate mature cheese on top, then put them in the oven to melt cheese. As a vegetarian I expect a little bit better than this. There is nothing worse than cold, coagulated, tasteless food in your mouth. Sorry, not happy 😠😱
Terrible
Terrible absolutely no taste so bland. I did expect to even taste some onion but nothing
Disgusting
Disgusting. I took 2 bites and threw it out.
Tasteless.
Nice and deep filled creamy quiche but it most certainly is NOT 'proper tasty'! There is not a single grain of seasoning in the whole thing making practically inedible. Yuck! :(
Good quality and NO PLASTIC.
Tasty dinner and v good price!
Great quality , tasty
Ambiguous instructions. It seems to need cooking.
Have not used it yet. I expect to be able to eat quiche without further heating or cooking. The instructions are ambiguous. I would assume 20mins in a very hot oven is cooking! Why not microwave an individual slice? Covering it in some way would prevent 'popping' the bacon. I usually use thin slices of cheese. The appearance of the crust suggests it is half cooked. It should be clear that the content of the box is not at all as illustrated. Instructions are in rather small feint print. I bought this in a heat wave to have with salad, so a hot oven is the last thing one wants.
Don't Bother
I'm sure Tesco will not allow this to be seen BUT this Quiche is the worst I've ever tasted, tasteless, I could not finish it rather buy for twice this price that is eatable